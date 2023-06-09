President Xi Jinping tells troops to forge ‘great wall of steel’ to guard China’s borders





President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese border troops to forge a “great wall of steel” along the country’s borders by strengthening their defense and border control capabilities, state media reported Friday. Xi, 69, who heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) and the country’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) high command, on Wednesday conducted a fact-finding mission to investigate the work of border management and control and the development of border troops in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Chinese president has asked the troops to innovate in border defense, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Xi called on China’s border troops to strengthen their border defense and control capabilities to forge a “great wall of steel” along the country’s borders, he added. Unlike his predecessors, Xi, who came to power in 2012, has regularly visited troops in various border regions, including Tibet. In 2021, he made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town near Arunachal Pradesh, on his first visit to Tibet. During his visit to the PLA military command in Inner Mongolia, Xi stressed the importance of ensuring integrity and a high degree of unity among border troops. Stressing cooperation between the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and government departments, military, law enforcement, as well as ordinary citizens in defending borders as China’s unique strength, Xi called for joint efforts by all parties to innovate in defending the country’s borders. He called for further efforts to step up troop training and improve combat readiness, and accelerate capacity building in defense and border control through information technology. He also called for efforts to transform the way border defense tasks are carried out, strengthen military discipline, maintain good order of troops and encourage more border defense professionals. Xi hailed the role of regional border troops in ensuring security and stability on the country’s northern border. Hailing China’s progress in border defense work since taking power in 2012, Xi said the country’s border troops have strengthened military training and combat readiness and resolutely safeguarded border security. and stability in the regions along the borders. He added that the troops have effectively safeguarded China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. Underscoring the importance of border defense to ensure national stability and governance, Xi called on border troops to have a stronger sense of mission and responsibility and diligently guard borders for the Communist Party in China. power and the people. Xi stressed the need for continuous efforts to strengthen cohesion and forge the soul of border troops with the CCP’s new theories, as well as improve their education on political discipline, public discipline and foreign-related affairs. , and policies on ethnic issues and religious affairs. Xi has placed greater emphasis on bolstering security and increasing troop combat levels since being re-elected as the head of the CPC for an unprecedented third time last year. He is the only leader after party founder Mao Zedong to stay in power for more than two five-year terms. (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

