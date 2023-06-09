In Pakistan, Imran Khan lost and the tears are suppressed





While the flames of the May 9 revolt are slowly dying out, it is now clear that the violence committed by supporters of the former Prime Minister [du Pakistan] Imran Khan [dont larrestation a provoqu de violentes protestations] are just one of the many facets of the power struggle that has been playing out before our eyes for a year.

In addition to invading and looting military installations, the insurgents hoped to trigger a mutiny within the army and thus overthrow its leader, General Asim Munir. Even if he claims the contrary, Imran Khan was certainly counting on such an outcome. But the coup attempt failed miserably and the former Prime Minister and some of his shadow supporters within the military elite find themselves in a delicate position. Most of them, if not all of them, will probably have to answer for their actions.

After the arrest of many sympathizers and leaders of the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ou Mouvement du Pakistan pour la justice, le parti dImran Khan]the dismantling of the party began with spectacular speed. Even for Pakistan, this fall is extraordinarily rapid – the former prime minister himself expects his party to be banned soon. The military power is accustomed to these surgical operations, as proven [en novembre dernier] the farewell speech of the former Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in which he recalled seven decades [de contrle par larme de la vie politique du pays].

Certainly, those who leave the party in herds are only opportunists who have felt the wind turn. Trials before military tribunals [dont larme a menac les participants aux attaques contre les btiments militaires le 9mai]the prospect of spending long years in prison and the risk of ineligibility are enough to convince these men and women with feet of clay to pronounce their forced divorce from the PTI, as Imran Khan deplores. After all, the former Prime Minister and his clique are held responsible for this new black day.

The following is reserved for subscribers…

Access all subscriber content Support an independent editorial team Receive the Réveil Courrier every morning

Raza Roumi

Read the original article

Our readers also read

Source of the article

The Friday Times (Lahore)

Defining itself as audacious, independent and serious, the magazine directed by Najam Sethi, a renowned journalist, has often come under pressure from the Pakistani authorities. Despite these difficulties, he continues to lead his fight for freedom of expression.

The magazine does not hesitate to address difficult but crucial issues for Pakistani society today such as Islamism, the political role of the army, the Kashmir dispute and bilateral relations with India.

The site offers, free of charge but subject to registration, the reading of all the articles of the magazine. Unfortunately, access problems are common.

Read more

Our services

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courrierinternational.com/article/analyse-au-pakistan-imran-khan-a-perdu-et-l-armee-reprime The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos