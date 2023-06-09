Politics
Erdogan’s new central bank chief gives hope for Turkey’s economic recovery
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday named a former U.S.-based bank executive to head the central bank, sending the strongest signal yet that the newly re-elected leader could drop his unusual economic policies that many blame for aggravating a cost of living crisis.
Hafize Gaye Erkan, 41, was educated at Princeton and will become the first woman to head Turkey’s central bank. She briefly served in 2021 as co-chief executive of First Republic Bank, which last month became the second-largest US bank to fail as its wealthy customers withdrew their money amid wider unrest in the sector.
His appointment follows the appointment last week of Mehmet Simsek, an internationally renowned former banker, as Treasury and Finance Minister. He was a former deputy finance minister under Erdogan and returned after a five-year hiatus from politics.
The choices for two key financial roles have raised hopes that Erdogan, re-elected last month for a third term, will walk away from his insistence that lower interest rates will fight the staggering inflation of the Turkey. The rate peaked at 85% in October, and people are struggling to afford food, shelter and other necessities.
Critics attribute the cost of living crisis to Erdogan’s unorthodox approach, which goes against conventional economic thinking that raising rates will fight inflation. Central banks from the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and others around the world are raising borrowing costs to bring down spikes in consumer prices.
Erkan’s appointment is an important step towards more credible economic policies and encourages President Erdogan to loosen his grip on the central bank,” said Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
Recent political appointments will now have to turn into political action for investors to be convinced that this turn to orthodoxy is the real deal,” he said.
The next steps are crucial as the economy struggles with a collapsing currency and inflation at a still high 39.5%. The central bank will meet later this month to decide on interest rates, a key indicator of developments in Turkey’s economy.
In recent years, Erdogan has fired three central bank governors for failing to comply with his rate-cutting policy.
Erkan must have the freedom to raise interest rates sharply, Peach said. “A sharp rise in interest rates from around 8.5% to around 20% would send a very strong signal that this is a credible policy change.”
It will also have to show that it is important to maintain high rates to mitigate inflation. While higher borrowing costs are designed to fight inflation, they can slow economic growth as loans become more expensive.
This could be another pain point for households and businesses who saw food and energy prices soar after Russia invaded Ukraine and their currency hit record highs against to the US dollar.
Erkan was chief executive of investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and worked at San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, serving as co-CEO for six months in 2021. JPMorgan Chase took over the bankrupt bank after US regulators seized it in May. .
She replaces Sahap Kavcioglu who has overseen a series of rate cuts since 2021. Kavcioglu now becomes the head of Turkey’s banking watchdog, called BBDK.
“Kavcioglu’s appointment as a cheerleader for Erdogan’s new business model as head of the banking regulator is a powerful reminder that Erdonomics can retaliate at any time,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of the consultancy. in Teneo risks based in London.
Erkan will have to rebuild the central bank after years of mismanagement, purges and demotions, Piccoli wrote in a note.
“Like most other key institutions, the (central bank) lost its independence and was hollowed out by Erdogan’s drive to centralize power, with key jobs going to loyalists and cronies,” he said. -he declares.
Sources
https://www.kron4.com/news/business/ap-business/erdogan-appoints-former-us-bank-executive-as-turkish-central-bank-chief-in-sign-of-policy-change/
