Prime Minister Modi has empowered his fellow citizens to aspire

Today May 18, 2014 will finally go down in history as the day the British finally left India”

-The Guardian, London, May 18, 2014

The 2014 general election was indeed a turning point in the history of democratic governance in India. Prior to that, a full decade was marked by scandals and corruption, making it almost the second name for Congressional rule. People were on the verge of frustration. The overwhelmingly popular sentiment was that competitive multi-party democracy might not succeed in making life easier for commoners. People’s quest for change was so intense that Narendra Modi, hitherto Chief Minister of Gujarat with a proven track record, could emerge as an effective alternative and ultimately win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections hands down.

On May 26, PM Modi completed nine years as Prime Minister. Naturally, it is instructive to understand what value PM Modi was able to bring to the table. There are at least five important factors that set PM Modi apart. These are its philosophy, leadership, governance, innovative decisions and style of operation and finally, the most notable centrality of Indian culture in its scheme of things. Starting from his philosophy, one cannot forget that he started his 2014 campaign with two simple mantras. First of all. he openly announced Good Governance and Development as objectives to be achieved. And how do we reach them? As if to answer this question, he talked about the politics of Everyone’s Saath, Everyone’s Development/His efforts to rely more on these cardinal mantras were also remarkable. Come 2019. and he added Sab Ka Vishwas and recently suffixed the same with Everyone’s prayers. In the meantime, he also repeatedly referred to Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, as if it were the final destination of our collective journey. Prime Minister Modi is truly a thinking politician. In most of his addresses, he gives food for thought. On the last Independence Day, he again called on his fellow citizens to take five solemn vows and five pledges, naming them Panch Pran. Thoughtfully designed, these Panch Pran are so fundamental that no one can disagree with them or question their relevance. The first arc is to aim to become a developed country while getting rid of the complacency of being satisfied with the label of a developing country. Then comes the total rejection of everything that has come down to us as a colonial heritage. The third vow is to be proud of our roots, while the fourth is to protect and strengthen our unity. And finally, to fulfill our duties as citizens of this great country, with all the sincerity at our disposal. It is hard to remember any previous Prime Minister who could have given a set of messages, so eternally relevant, so simple to understand and of such great practical value. of his philosophy, sketched by him on various occasions.

PM Modi’s style of operation marks the establishment of a direct rapport with the masses. A patient listener and meticulous observer, he also presents himself as a great communicator.

Over the years, PM Modi has truly become Karta of this great national family. It is a classic example of the most practical science of leadership. You may not agree with all his decisions But unlike one of his predecessors, he never said so. Not taking the call is a call. Demonetization Introduction of the new GST education policy, establishment of the post of Chief of Defense Staff Balakot alt strike repeal of Section 370 and finally, shameless adherence to the temple foundation laying ceremony from Ram to Ayodhya are some of the notable decisions to his credit. Leading from the front, he is the first Prime Minister to celebrate Diwall each year with our Jawans at the borders. His decisive leadership makes Modi Hain in Mumkin Hasound quite credible.

In governance, too, Prime Minister Modi surpasses almost all of his predecessors. From the start, he instilled a strong sense of purpose in all governance apparatuses. His focus on original thinking was evident through the brilliant idea of ​​PRAGATI meetings to keep tabs on infra mega projects as well as through the JAM trinity and finally the PM-Gati Shakti program. A master in the art of implementation, he has ensured the evidence-based disbursement of benefits from all social protection schemes, ensuring flawless implementation to the highest standards of transparency and accountability. With all the modern technologies skillfully used in the implementation of infrastructure, complaints of corruption, nepotism and favoritism are almost a thing of the past. Rejecting the impact of the socialist hangover, Prime Minister Modi has always emphasized public-private partnership and also recognized the need to bring talent from outside government departments into government through side entry.

Governance has always remained a strong point of PM Modis’ policy. The ability to take firm and timely decisions is at the heart of the idea of ​​good governance, and Prime Minister Modi knows this better than anyone. His reform-minded decisions such as the banning of triple talaq, granting of EBC quota, the ambitious Central Vista project with the new Parliament building as its centerpiece, the conversion of the Nehru Memorial Museum into PM Sangrahalay and the establishment of a new Ayush ministry are some of PM Modi’s landmark decisions that would have a lasting impact on contemporary and future India. Even on the strategic and diplomatic fronts, Prime Minister Modis’ policies have shown a remarkably self-confident approach where Indian leadership is seen to be outspoken. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi, not only has the demand for democratization of the United Nations system gained momentum, but even on issues related to climate change, developing countries have started to make their voices heard.

However, what is perhaps most remarkable is its attempt to restore the centrality of culture to governance. Realizing that if one removes culture from the idea of ​​Bharat; precious little leftovers. It is over the past nine years that India has been able to bring back hundreds of our historical artefacts, stolen, looted or illegally purchased by some; abroad. Rightly not apologizing for our cultural identity, he without hesitation presented a copy of the Srimad Bhagwad Gita to many international dignitaries. It was during his tenure that the country witnessed the Ramayan festivals with the participation of dozens of countries, held every year. His visit to Lumbini in Nepal, the Dhaneshwari Temple in Dhaka and other similar places of religious significance boosted the self-confidence of Indians in these countries. After the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is only a few months away.

Last but not least, PM Modi enabled his fellow citizens to aspire, to see dreams and, above all, to dream big! He instilled a Can-Do spirit. Making India a developed country is an example of the prime minister’s ability to cultivate the habit of thinking big among all his compatriots. The Panch-Pran described by PM Modi is one of his bold attempts to awaken a society, setting them a common goal and inspiring them to achieve something that requires collective effort.