Tory MP blows up circus over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages: ‘People are playing games!’

The chairman of the health select committee blasted the circus surrounding the Covid investigation.

Steve Brine, who oversees the influential group reviewing government health policies, has criticized the attention given to Boris Johnson’s diaries and text messages.

He told GB News: Look, I don’t care about Boris’ notebooks. If he wants to give them to the investigation, give them to the investigation. They can play the games they love. “What interests me is if there’s a job that’s really respected that helps us move on and make sure that if it happens again, we’re in a better place. It’s not about to spread the blame. It’s about getting us into a better place.”

Speaking to Gloria De Piero, in an interview broadcast on Sunday, the Conservative MP also criticized the decision to halt some cancer screening services during the pandemic. Brine, who tells the program how he lost both parents to cancer, said: “I think it was the wrong decision to stop the breast screening program during Covid. “You know, there were many, many ways to continue this on hot sites, cold sites. There was a way to continue this program and whatever is done is now added to the backlog. “Once we have diagnosed patients, we have to treat them very quickly because early diagnosis is the magic key. But you can’t turn the key in the lock unless you do the treatment.”

Brine also revealed how he thinks a new vote on laws related to assisted dying — another issue the committee is currently considering — will take place in the next Parliament. He said: “We’ve been to Oregon, Portland, USA, which was the first state to legalize death with dignity legislation, and many other states in the union have it. NOW. “What struck me is that every jurisdiction that has introduced assisted dying legislation has changed since its starting point. “So when people say there’s a slippery slope, there’s a certain truth to that argument. In Canada, they’ve gone through the legislative process for that. They’ll introduce, I think very soon, that you could seek assisted suicide for mental health challenges. “In Holland it already is. Many, many people in this country who are proposing changes to the law, say there is no way it will happen. “What we want is to produce a very respectful, sober and sensible piece of work that will probably inform the next parliament. It’s not a government decision, it’s a parliamentary decision. And the courts have been absolutely clear, it is a decision for parliament, not for the courts.”