Politics
Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans face a tough sledge
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious economic goals are facing headwinds. Since taking office in 2013, Xi has made a major shift in Chinese economic policy. All of his predecessors, from Deng Xaioping at the end of the 1970s to Hu Jintao at the beginning of this century, had the simple objective of promoting growth to develop the Chinese economy at all levels. They wanted to ensure China’s stature in the world and maintain domestic peace by improving the living standards of the Chinese people. Xi wants something more particular and frankly more militant. It aims to minimize China’s dependence on other nations and maximize its ability to coerce those other nations. His plans are not going smoothly at all. It is not obvious that they could ever have.
Xi justifies his ambition by expecting the strong gravitational field of the state-controlled Chinese market to reshape supply chains in favor of Beijing. To exert such overwhelming control, Xi has attempted to corner the global market in a number of critical areas. China already produces the bulk of electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium batteries in the world. It also plays an important role in the production of inputs for many global pharmaceutical products. The same could be said of wind turbines and solar panels. China also controls the flow of rare earth elements so necessary for the production of many of these products.
To these, Xi wants to add the global dominance of low-end computer chips, creating an oversupply that will drive foreign competition out of business. His plans also target Chinese dominance in high-end technologies, some through organic development but mostly using trade to force transfers from the west and Japan and through outright theft. The effort of such particular control has made him and his government less and less tolerant of private Chinese companies, largely because of their insistence on following profits rather than corporate directives. Beijing.
But those plans have run into difficulties. On the one hand, Washington and Tokyo, as well as Europe to a lesser extent, seem to have woken up to Beijing’s strategy and started to back down. The United States now has legislation to thwart Beijing’s plan to add semiconductors to the list of essential products over which China has control. America now subsidizes semiconductor production in the United States and further prohibits the sale of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China. Japan and the Netherlands have joined Washington in these bans. Meanwhile, Tokyo has made efforts to get G-7 countries to acquire assets around the world to prevent China from getting its hands on rare earth elements. Even Europe speaks of decoupling with China, even if it remains reluctant to use the word.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
At the same time, Western and Japanese producers have been increasingly reluctant to invest in China. Apple, for example, decided to move the assembly of its iPads from China to Vietnam. Samsung is making similar decisions about its production in China. Some 95% of multinationals said they were concerned about the risk of doing business in China, up from 62% who said the same just two years ago. To a large extent, a sharp rise in Chinese wages is scaring away such foreign investment, but it is also going away due to concerns about the reliability of Chinese production and impatience with increasingly aggressive trade practices. of Beijing as well as its vehement demands for technology transfers. .
Xi, remarkably, has lost domestic support. His criticisms of private companies’ lack of patriotism and unwillingness to support party policies clearly shook the confidence of private company leaders. Uncertain of the future of their businesses in China, they have held back investment in production facilities. These have only increased by a meager 0.6% over the past year. Xi, concerned about this lack of economic support, has recently softened his rhetoric, referring to entrepreneurs as our own people, but so far to little effect.
China could still make progress on Xi’s plans. Its domestic market is, after all, so vast that the West and Japan can hardly ignore it. But otherwise, it looks like Beijing has overplayed its hand. If Xi and his cronies in the Forbidden City had been a little slower with their claims in trade, diplomacy and even the military, it might have taken longer for the West and the Japan as well as private foreign companies are waking up to open hostility from Beijing. Even if China’s leadership had been more subtle, it is not clear that the program is logically sound. It seems to harbor a fundamental inconsistency. A nation cannot be independent of the world, as Xi wants, and dominate its trade at the same time. To dominate the trade, he must engage in it, which makes him vulnerable to both buyers and sellers. That fact alone could defeat Xi, however determined he may be, or blunder his foreign opposition.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/miltonezrati/2023/06/09/tough-sledding-for-xis-plans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- a mild earthquake hits JK, Ladakh; No losses reported
- Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans face a tough sledge
- Disgraced Hollywood director Bryan Singer says he lives in Israel and plans to come back
- Delights, All Stars Enter Semifinals at The Poona Club Racquet LEAGUE 2023 – Punekar News
- Arctic Monkeys’ “girl in the orange dress” offers free breakfast
- S&P 500 enters bull market, Dow wins midday
- Google Password Manager Gets New Features for Desktop and Mobile
- Trump makes a “damning” admission
- Imran Khan’s PTI defectors launch new political party
- Tory MP blows up circus over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages: ‘People are playing games!’
- First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and OASE KIM attend the women’s parade in the traditional Balinese Kebaya
- Sexual assault allegations against actor Armie Hammer explained