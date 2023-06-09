Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans face a tough sledge

Chinese President Xi Jinping pauses in an interview. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious economic goals are facing headwinds. Since taking office in 2013, Xi has made a major shift in Chinese economic policy. All of his predecessors, from Deng Xaioping at the end of the 1970s to Hu Jintao at the beginning of this century, had the simple objective of promoting growth to develop the Chinese economy at all levels. They wanted to ensure China’s stature in the world and maintain domestic peace by improving the living standards of the Chinese people. Xi wants something more particular and frankly more militant. It aims to minimize China’s dependence on other nations and maximize its ability to coerce those other nations. His plans are not going smoothly at all. It is not obvious that they could ever have.

Xi justifies his ambition by expecting the strong gravitational field of the state-controlled Chinese market to reshape supply chains in favor of Beijing. To exert such overwhelming control, Xi has attempted to corner the global market in a number of critical areas. China already produces the bulk of electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium batteries in the world. It also plays an important role in the production of inputs for many global pharmaceutical products. The same could be said of wind turbines and solar panels. China also controls the flow of rare earth elements so necessary for the production of many of these products.

To these, Xi wants to add the global dominance of low-end computer chips, creating an oversupply that will drive foreign competition out of business. His plans also target Chinese dominance in high-end technologies, some through organic development but mostly using trade to force transfers from the west and Japan and through outright theft. The effort of such particular control has made him and his government less and less tolerant of private Chinese companies, largely because of their insistence on following profits rather than corporate directives. Beijing.

But those plans have run into difficulties. On the one hand, Washington and Tokyo, as well as Europe to a lesser extent, seem to have woken up to Beijing’s strategy and started to back down. The United States now has legislation to thwart Beijing’s plan to add semiconductors to the list of essential products over which China has control. America now subsidizes semiconductor production in the United States and further prohibits the sale of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China. Japan and the Netherlands have joined Washington in these bans. Meanwhile, Tokyo has made efforts to get G-7 countries to acquire assets around the world to prevent China from getting its hands on rare earth elements. Even Europe speaks of decoupling with China, even if it remains reluctant to use the word.

At the same time, Western and Japanese producers have been increasingly reluctant to invest in China. Apple, for example, decided to move the assembly of its iPads from China to Vietnam. Samsung is making similar decisions about its production in China. Some 95% of multinationals said they were concerned about the risk of doing business in China, up from 62% who said the same just two years ago. To a large extent, a sharp rise in Chinese wages is scaring away such foreign investment, but it is also going away due to concerns about the reliability of Chinese production and impatience with increasingly aggressive trade practices. of Beijing as well as its vehement demands for technology transfers. .

Xi, remarkably, has lost domestic support. His criticisms of private companies’ lack of patriotism and unwillingness to support party policies clearly shook the confidence of private company leaders. Uncertain of the future of their businesses in China, they have held back investment in production facilities. These have only increased by a meager 0.6% over the past year. Xi, concerned about this lack of economic support, has recently softened his rhetoric, referring to entrepreneurs as our own people, but so far to little effect.

China could still make progress on Xi’s plans. Its domestic market is, after all, so vast that the West and Japan can hardly ignore it. But otherwise, it looks like Beijing has overplayed its hand. If Xi and his cronies in the Forbidden City had been a little slower with their claims in trade, diplomacy and even the military, it might have taken longer for the West and the Japan as well as private foreign companies are waking up to open hostility from Beijing. Even if China’s leadership had been more subtle, it is not clear that the program is logically sound. It seems to harbor a fundamental inconsistency. A nation cannot be independent of the world, as Xi wants, and dominate its trade at the same time. To dominate the trade, he must engage in it, which makes him vulnerable to both buyers and sellers. That fact alone could defeat Xi, however determined he may be, or blunder his foreign opposition.