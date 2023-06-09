FACT CHECK: Is it true that JK lied and confronted President Joko Widodo?





The narration tries to convince that Jusuf Kalla did it default and facing directly President Joko Widodo. Jusuf Kalla is an Indonesian statesman, having served as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia during the reign of President Joko Widodo, he is now the President General of the Indonesian Red Cross Society (PMI). City of turnbackhoax.idYouTube channel Kabar News uploaded a video titled “TODAY’S ANGER || JUSUF KALLA HAS BEEN FACING JOKOWI, ALL FUCK THOUGHTS HAVE BEEN EXPOSED”. The thumbnail contains a photo of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and inserts Jusuf Kalla (J.K.), uploaded May 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the video shows Jusuf Kalla (JK) confronting President Joko Widodo. The reason is to comment on the fuel subsidy policy which is still carried out by the government of Joko Widodo until now. EXPLANATION After searching by turnbackhoax.id, Obviously the videos featured in this download are from two different events. First, the video and narration featuring JK are taken from CNBC Indonesia uploads. In the original article and video belonging to CNBC Indonesia, it was reported that JK revealed a number of challenges for the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the term 2024-2029. Besides, JK also gave his opinion on the good and bad policies to be pursued by the President 2024-2029, one of which is related to the fuel subsidy policy which he says does not need to be pursued. be continued in the future. Secondly, there is a video belonging to COKRO TV’s YouTube channel regarding various scenarios circulating in the public space regarding the presidential candidate that President Joko Widodo will support in the 2024 elections. It has been stated that President Joko Widodo, as the holder of a very high level of public satisfaction, would give the presidential candidate he supports a great chance to outplay his opponents. CONCLUSION Video titled “TODAY’S ACCELERATOR || JUSUF KALLA WAS FACED BY JOKOWI, ALL SPOILERS EXPOSED” manipulated content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/criticism, either via the comment column in each related content, by contacting the editorial of Suara.com, or by submitting issues/complaints which need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/06/09/215555/cek-fakta-benarkah-jk-melakukan-kebohongan-dan-dihadapkan-kepada-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos