



BORIS Johnson presented a knighthood to Jacob Rees-Mogg and a ladyship to Priti Patel in his resignation honors list. The ex-PM also gave a knighthood to a loyal MP who claimed he was ambushed by a cake at a party in Downing Street – despite being fined for attending at the event. 3 Boris Johnson presented a knighthood to a loyal MP who claimed he was ‘ambushed by a cake’ Credit: Getty 3 Boris Johnson presents a knighthood to Jacob Rees-Mogg Credit: Alamy 3 Former Home Secretary Priti Patel is now a Dame 1 credit The former Prime Minister named Conor Burns a Sir on his 50 Resignation Honors list who was one of his biggest advocates during the Partygate rows. The Tory MP explained that the Prime Minister attended the rally where guests sang Happy Birthday while standing there for ten minutes and he was then hit with a £50 fine. The list also included senior assistant Martin Reynolds – known as Party Marty – after inviting people to the Downing Street garden for a drink. He received a bath gong companion for public service, the listing revealed. Two hundred people are said to have received an invitation for social distancing drinks as the country was under lockdown restrictions. Reynolds later revealed: We seem to have gotten away with it. But former Cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Alok Sharma will not currently receive a peerage, saving the Tories from two by-elections. But peerages have been awarded to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, aide Ben Gascoigne and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen. Assistants Ross Kempsall and Charlotte Owen are also heading to the House of Lords. His former Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield also gets a peerage, as does his longtime ally Kulveer Ranger. But his father Stanley, who was due to get a gong in the list, was removed following objections from number 10. He follows him by handing a peerage to his brother Jo in 2020. Knighthoods have also been awarded to senior Tories, including former Cabinet Minister Simon Clarke. The list included Damehoods for Tory ex-president Amanda Milling and former cabinet minister Andrea Jenkyns. The full list of Boris Johnson’s resignation honors knights: Conor Burns

simon clark

Ben Elliot

Michael Maker

Will Lewis

Jacob Rees Mogg Hoods for women: Andrea Jenkyns

Amanda Milling

Go Limpet

Anne Sindall

Shelley WilliamsWalker Peerages: Shaun Bailey

Ben Gascony

Ben Houchen

Ross Kempsell

Charlotte Owen

Kulveer Prowler

Dan Rosenfield

