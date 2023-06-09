Military purge in Pak gathers momentum as countdown begins for Imran’s arrest





New Delhi, June 9: The military purge in Pakistan has accelerated to root out supporters of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose early arrest is now under consideration.

Authoritative sources told India Narrative that at least 16 army officers, including two Major Generals (GOCs) from Lahore, and some brigadiers are already under court martial.

For now, silence has remained on the whereabouts of the former Lahore Corps Commander who is suspected of being involved in the ransacking of Jinnah House, the residence of Corps Commanders in Lahore by insurgents on May 9.

There is widespread speculation that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hameed is under house arrest. Some sections in Pakistan regard General Hameed as the mastermind of the mutiny.

As a result of the ongoing purge, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, has emerged as the strongest in the military establishment following the May 9 incident.

General Munir launched the military purge soon after the failed rebellion organized by Khan and his vast network of supporters. It is learned that the head of the Pakistani army, furious against the author of the chaos of May 9, fully demonstrated his feelings during his visits to various corps and garrisons after the incident.

During these visits, the Army Chief of Staff apparently urged soldiers to behave in a professional manner and root out pro-PTI or any other type of political inclination from their minds.

General Munir’s line of thought was clear: no mercy would be shown to accomplices in the May 9 attacks, regardless of their elite status. Even the families of retired and serving generals would be in the line of fire.

The purge gained institutional momentum after the four-day training commanders conference that began June 4. The press release issued after the meeting further amplified the senior military brass’s intention to root out Khan’s supporters in the military.

Regarding the fate of the former prime minister, India Narrative has learned that after his arrest, which is only a matter of time, Khan will be tried by a military tribunal and should receive a long prison sentence.

Separately, at least 14 other leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including Ijaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Mehmoodul Rashid, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassan Niazi, Alia Hamza , Kanwal Shozab, Khadija Shah, Aleema Khan, Sheharyar Afridi should also be tried under the army law.

The measures would be in line with the formation commanders’ statement that ‘as the legal trials of the perpetrators and instigators have begun, it is time the noose of law was also tightened around the planners and masterminds who have mounted the matured and politically motivated hatred rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious purpose of sowing chaos in the country”.

Trying to be the kingpins of the May 9 Rebellion under the military, Khan and his coterie would be unable to seek redress from the judiciary, including the Supreme Court, which would have no role in trials before military tribunals.

As IN reported, the military is vexed by the role of the Pakistani judiciary, especially the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the Lahore High Court, which protected Khan and his main lieutenants.

On the political front, the vaunted tigers of the PTI are herding under the umbrella of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) of Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT). The IPP includes former Khan loyalists including Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Raas and Kayani, among others.

