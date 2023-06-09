Why Turkey’s currency is collapsing after Erdogan’s re-election

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won re-election last month despite a struggling economy and cost-of-living crisis that experts say are exacerbated by his unconventional economic policies.

The longtime leader named an internationally renowned former banker as finance and treasury minister and on Friday named a former co-CEO of a U.S.-based bank to head the central bank.

But continued uncertainty over Erdogan’s economic direction and an apparent move to ease government controls on foreign exchange led Turkey’s currency to plunge to record lows against the US dollar this week.

The Turkish lira has now weakened by around 20% against the dollar since the start of the year. This has raised fears of even higher prices for people who are already struggling to afford basics like housing and food amid high inflation.

I am impatient. I’m unhappy. Soon my income will no longer pay the rent, said Sureyya Usta, a 63-year-old woman who lives in Ankara.

Here’s a look at how the lira’s value has fallen, what’s in store for the economy, and how people have been affected:

ERDOGANS ECONOMIC POLICIES

Turkey has been plagued by a currency crisis and soaring inflation since 2021, which economists say is the result of Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that raising interest rates will increase inflation.

Conventional economic thinking and the approach taken by central banks around the world advocates the opposite: rate hikes to control price spikes.

Erdogan has pressured Turkey’s central bank to lower borrowing costs.

The bank cut its benchmark rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% now, even as inflation hit a staggering 85% last year. Inflation fell to 39.5% last month, according to official figures, but an independent group says the real figure is more than double.

In another policy seen as unorthodox, economists say the government intervened aggressively in markets to prop up the lira ahead of the election, depleting Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves to keep the exchange rate in check.

Pressure on the lira had been high for some time, but excessive central bank interventions were preventing “the currency from surging in recent weeks or months,” said Ozlem Derici Sengul, an economist at Istanbul Spinn Consultancy.

A RATIONAL RETURN TO THE FIELD?

Hours after being sworn in, Erdogan announced that Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker who had previously served as his finance minister and deputy prime minister, would return to cabinet after a five-year hiatus from politics.

Simsek said Turkey had no choice but to return to rational ground. In a sign that Erdogan’s new administration may pursue more conventional economic policies, Simsek also said there were no shortcuts or quick fixes, but pledged to oversee Turkey’s finances with transparency, consistency, accountability and predictability.

In another sign, Erdogan on Friday named Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of the central bank, succeeding the current chief who has championed rate cuts since 2021. Erkan, a former co-CEO of a U.S.-based bank , becomes Turkey’s first central woman. bank governor.

Economists say, however, it is unclear to what extent Erdogan, who ruled the country with a tight grip, will give free rein to Erkan and Simsek.

Markets are still unconvinced of Erdogan’s return to traditional policies, Sengul said. There are uncertainties over whether Erdogan will allow unlimited independence from the central bank and other institutions or have another strategy, she said.

WHY IS TURKEY’S CURRENCY LOWERING?

The Turkish lira has fallen this week to record lows against the dollar, first down 7% on Wednesday and then 1.6% on Friday.

Economists say the sharp fall earlier this week was due to the government relaxing its currency controls following Simsek’s appointment. However, the fall may have been steeper than expected.

The pound weakened 0.5% on Thursday amid reports that state banks were told to resume selling foreign currency to support the currency. On Friday, the lira depreciated to a new all-time low of 23.54 per dollar.

Lax interventions, combined with some uncertainty, created an excessive one-day depreciation of the lira, Sengul said of Wednesday’s decline. Banks are now intervening in the FX market, so we won’t have another 7% depreciation.

HOW ARE PEOPLE AFFECTED?

High inflation pinches households and businesses with more expensive groceries, utility bills and more. A weaker currency means Turkey, which depends on imported raw materials, will have to pay more for everything from energy to grain priced in dollars.

Usta, 63, from Ankara, works at a company that sells cash registers to supplement her retirement pension, but still struggles to pay her living expenses amid high inflation.

She fears the sharp fall in the pound this week could lead to further price increases and even greater financial uncertainty for her.

I continue to cut and cut to be able to afford to live, to be able to pay for gas and electricity. But how much more can I reduce? Usta said. I forgot to go to the theater and cinema or go out to meet friends.

Usta says his rent doubled earlier this year, but the landlord wants to raise it again. Moving is not an option as rents have skyrocketed even in her low-income neighborhood, she says.

Sengul, the economist, says the one-day monetary shock is unlikely to have a huge impact. If, however, the depreciation is not contained, she warns, market price behavior will deteriorate significantly.