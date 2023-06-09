Publication of Boris Johnson’s resignation list





Mr Johnson’s exit honors list was released on Friday afternoon, with seven of his close political friends and allies elevated to Lords rank. Five of those knighted served Mr Johnson either in No 10 or when he was Mayor of London. They also include Dan Rosenfield, his former chief of staff, Ben Gascoigne, his ex-political secretary, Charlotte Owen, a former adviser, and Kulveer Ranger, who was director of Transport for London. Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of the Tees Valley, and Shaun Bailey, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, also received peerages. Conor Burns, a staunch defender of the former prime minister, was knighted, as was Simon Clarke, the former leveling secretary. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, Priti Patel, a former interior secretary, and Amanda Milling, a former Conservative president, are all on the list. Michael Fabricator, MP for Lichfield, Andrea Jenkyns, a former education minister and Sir Bill Cash, a veteran eurosceptic, were also honoured. Peerages Mr Shaun Stephen Bailey

Current Conservative Member of the London Assembly Mr Benjamin Gascoigne

Former Political Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff to former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris

Johnson MP Mr Benjamin Houchen

Current Mayor of Tees Valley Mr. Ross John Kempsell

Conservative Party Political Director and Director of Conservative Research

Department Miss Charlotte Katherine Tranter Owen

Former Special Adviser to former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP Mr. Kulveer Singh Ranger

Former Director of Transport for Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP while Mayor of London, and

UK Government Special Advisor on Digital Strategy Mr Daniel Robert Rosenfield

Former Downing Street Chief of Staff for former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP Order of Companions of Honor Sir William Nigel Paul Cash

Chairman of the European Examination Committee. For politics

and the public service. Ladies Commander of the Order of the British Empire Andrea Marie Jenkyns MP

Former Deputy Whip and Minister for Skills. For political and public service The Right Honorable Amanda Anne Milling MP

Former minister without portfolio. For political and public service. The Right Honorable Priti Patel MP

Former Minister of the Interior. For political and public service. Anne Sindall

Personal assistant to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service. Michelle Williams-Walker

Former Special Advisor and Chief Operating Officer to the Prime Minister. For political and public service. Chivalry The Right Honorable Conor Burns MP

Former Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office. For political and public service. The Right Honorable Simon Richard Clarke MP

Former Secretary of State for Levels, Housing and Communities and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. For political and public service. Benjamin Guillaume Elliot

Former co-chairman of the Conservative Party. For political and public service. Michael Louis David Maker MP

Conservative MP for Lichfield. For political and public service. William John Lewis

Political adviser to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service. The Right Honorable Jacob William Rees-Mogg, MP

Former Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Effectiveness. For political and public service. Order of the Bath Martin Alexander Baillie Reynolds

Former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff. For the public service. Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Guto Harri

Former Director of Communications at Downing Street and London City Hall. For political and public service. Rosemary Bate-Williams

Former press secretary to the Prime Minister. For political and public service. David Joseph Blair

Former Foreign Affairs Speechwriter to the Prime Minister and former Chief Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph. For the public service. Colin Cromarty Bloom

Former Religious Commitment Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service. Henri Charles Rixar Cook

Former Special Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service. Jack Doyle

Former Downing Street communications director. For political and public service. Roisha Maria Hughes

Former Principal Private Secretary to the Mayor of London. For the public service. Ray Arthur Lewis

Former Deputy Mayor of London. For political and public service. Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) David Bruno John Canzini

Former political adviser to the Prime Minister. For political and public service. Samantha Helen Cohen CVO

Former Director of the Prime Minister’s Office. For political and public service. Alexander Karczewski Crowley

Former political adviser to the Prime Minister. For political and public service. Rebecca Rose Haggar Kaikitis

Councillor, London Borough of Hillingdon. For political and public service. Samantha Geraldine Harrison

Former Acting Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Prime Minister’s Office. For the public service. Benjamin Robert Mallet

Former General Election Strategy Director and London Campaign Director. For political and public service. Robert Mark Raymond Oxley

Former press officer at Downing Street. For political and public service. Daniel James Ritterband

Former campaign manager for the Mayor of London. For political and public service. Sarah Elizabeth Rebecca Vaughan-Brown

Former personal adviser to Carrie Johnson. For political and public service. Dr. William Gerald Winter War

Senior Vice President, Global Health Strategy at BioNTech, former Senior Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Health, Social Care and Life Sciences. For political and public service. Catherine Grace Rostron OBE

Senior Parliamentary Assistant and Special Adviser to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service. Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Kelly Jo Dodge

Longtime parliamentary hairdresser. For parliamentary service. Andrea Labourne

Former Parliamentary Secretary to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service. Richard Jean-Marc

Senior Parliamentary Assistant to the Right Honorable Boris Johnson, MP. For political and public service. Gregory Alexandre Munro

Senior Assistant and Advisor to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service. Alexander Joseph Bryan Simpson

Former Parliamentary and Constituency Secretary to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service. Lynda Teresa Summers

Former London Borough of Hillingdon. For the public service.

