Politics
Publication of Boris Johnson’s resignation list
Mr Johnson’s exit honors list was released on Friday afternoon, with seven of his close political friends and allies elevated to Lords rank.
Five of those knighted served Mr Johnson either in No 10 or when he was Mayor of London.
They also include Dan Rosenfield, his former chief of staff, Ben Gascoigne, his ex-political secretary, Charlotte Owen, a former adviser, and Kulveer Ranger, who was director of Transport for London.
Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of the Tees Valley, and Shaun Bailey, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, also received peerages.
Conor Burns, a staunch defender of the former prime minister, was knighted, as was Simon Clarke, the former leveling secretary.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, Priti Patel, a former interior secretary, and Amanda Milling, a former Conservative president, are all on the list.
Michael Fabricator, MP for Lichfield, Andrea Jenkyns, a former education minister and Sir Bill Cash, a veteran eurosceptic, were also honoured.
Peerages
Mr Shaun Stephen Bailey
Current Conservative Member of the London Assembly
Mr Benjamin Gascoigne
Former Political Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff to former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris
Johnson MP
Mr Benjamin Houchen
Current Mayor of Tees Valley
Mr. Ross John Kempsell
Conservative Party Political Director and Director of Conservative Research
Department
Miss Charlotte Katherine Tranter Owen
Former Special Adviser to former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Mr. Kulveer Singh Ranger
Former Director of Transport for Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP while Mayor of London, and
UK Government Special Advisor on Digital Strategy
Mr Daniel Robert Rosenfield
Former Downing Street Chief of Staff for former Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Order of Companions of Honor
Sir William Nigel Paul Cash
Chairman of the European Examination Committee. For politics
and the public service.
Ladies Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Andrea Marie Jenkyns MP
Former Deputy Whip and Minister for Skills. For political and public service
The Right Honorable Amanda Anne Milling MP
Former minister without portfolio. For political and public service.
The Right Honorable Priti Patel MP
Former Minister of the Interior. For political and public service.
Anne Sindall
Personal assistant to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service.
Michelle Williams-Walker
Former Special Advisor and Chief Operating Officer to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Chivalry
The Right Honorable Conor Burns MP
Former Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office. For political and public service.
The Right Honorable Simon Richard Clarke MP
Former Secretary of State for Levels, Housing and Communities and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. For political and public service.
Benjamin Guillaume Elliot
Former co-chairman of the Conservative Party. For political and public service.
Michael Louis David Maker MP
Conservative MP for Lichfield. For political and public service.
William John Lewis
Political adviser to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service.
The Right Honorable Jacob William Rees-Mogg, MP
Former Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Effectiveness. For political and public service.
Order of the Bath
Martin Alexander Baillie Reynolds
Former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff. For the public service.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Guto Harri
Former Director of Communications at Downing Street and London City Hall. For political and public service.
Rosemary Bate-Williams
Former press secretary to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
David Joseph Blair
Former Foreign Affairs Speechwriter to the Prime Minister and former Chief Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph. For the public service.
Colin Cromarty Bloom
Former Religious Commitment Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Henri Charles Rixar Cook
Former Special Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Jack Doyle
Former Downing Street communications director. For political and public service.
Roisha Maria Hughes
Former Principal Private Secretary to the Mayor of London. For the public service.
Ray Arthur Lewis
Former Deputy Mayor of London. For political and public service.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
David Bruno John Canzini
Former political adviser to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Samantha Helen Cohen CVO
Former Director of the Prime Minister’s Office. For political and public service.
Alexander Karczewski Crowley
Former political adviser to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.
Rebecca Rose Haggar Kaikitis
Councillor, London Borough of Hillingdon. For political and public service.
Samantha Geraldine Harrison
Former Acting Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Prime Minister’s Office. For the public service.
Benjamin Robert Mallet
Former General Election Strategy Director and London Campaign Director. For political and public service.
Robert Mark Raymond Oxley
Former press officer at Downing Street. For political and public service.
Daniel James Ritterband
Former campaign manager for the Mayor of London. For political and public service.
Sarah Elizabeth Rebecca Vaughan-Brown
Former personal adviser to Carrie Johnson. For political and public service.
Dr. William Gerald Winter War
Senior Vice President, Global Health Strategy at BioNTech, former Senior Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Health, Social Care and Life Sciences. For political and public service.
Catherine Grace Rostron OBE
Senior Parliamentary Assistant and Special Adviser to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service.
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Kelly Jo Dodge
Longtime parliamentary hairdresser. For parliamentary service.
Andrea Labourne
Former Parliamentary Secretary to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service.
Richard Jean-Marc
Senior Parliamentary Assistant to the Right Honorable Boris Johnson, MP. For political and public service.
Gregory Alexandre Munro
Senior Assistant and Advisor to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service.
Alexander Joseph Bryan Simpson
Former Parliamentary and Constituency Secretary to MP Rt Hon Boris Johnson. For political and public service.
Lynda Teresa Summers
Former London Borough of Hillingdon. For the public service.
