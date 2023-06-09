PM Modis’ state visit will set new benchmark for bilateral ties, Pentagon says

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States will set new benchmarks for bilateral relations, the Pentagon has said.

PM Modi will visit the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 21.

“When Prime Minister Modi comes here to Washington for a state visit later this month, I believe it will be a historic visit setting new benchmarks for the relationship,” said Ely Ratner, Deputy Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. a panel discussion at the Center for New American Security on Thursday, PTI reported.

“I think (the visit) will be seen as similar to how Japan two plus two earlier this year was a pivotal moment in the relationship. People will remember this visit by Prime Minister Modi as a real springboard for US-India relations,” he added.

Ratner revealed that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently visited India to finalize preparations and agreements for the upcoming state visit.

“Among the priorities is a clear strategic alignment around the issue of co-development and co-production between the United States and India on the defense side. It is a priority for Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the base India’s indigenous defense industry, as well as advancing military modernization,” he said.

Earlier in January, Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan, the national security advisers of India and the United States, respectively, launched the Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) initiative to strengthen ties on technological fronts, as well as getting things done on the defensive end.

“I know there’s been some effort about it in the past. Sometimes there’s skepticism, is it going to be real this time around? And my answer is, I think, all the signs point to yes, it’s going to be real and we’re going to have some really important, historic and exciting announcements following the Prime Minister’s visit in terms of particular projects around defense industrial cooperation,” Ratner said.

“We are also improving our operational coordination in a number of different places. Lots of focus on the Indian Ocean, lots of focus on the undersea domain, as well as new domains, space and cyber and new efforts around information sharing,” he added.

“If you look at the development of the US-India relationship, it’s truly amazing how far the relationship has evolved over the past two decades. That’s true now more than ever,” he continued.

Ratner said the two countries are seeing increasing strategic alignment.

“From our perspective, from India’s perspective, we again share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. A strong partnership between the United States and India is a critical ingredient to achieving This vision is what both sides have understood that from India’s perspective and from the United States’ perspective, that a closer partnership will be key to manifesting this vision,” a- he declared.

Amid China’s growing military activities in the region, discussions are ongoing among major world powers such as the United States, India and several others regarding the importance of establishing a free, open Indo-Pacific. and prosper.

China claims ownership of most of the disputed South China Sea, a claim also made by companies including Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. Beijing has built military installations in the South China Sea in an attempt to shore up its claim.

“One of the main thrusts of the bilateral defense relationship and one of the things that we were talking about, while we were in Delhi, is this ongoing US effort to support India’s military modernization,” Ratner said. .

“Integrating our defense industrial base is more of a co-production, a co-development, and I think it’s based on the belief that a stronger India, able to defend its own interests and its sovereignty, is good for the United States,” he added. .