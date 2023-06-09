In setback to Imran Khan, PTI defectors launch new political party in Pakistan





Dozens of disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders formed a new political party on Thursday, reportedly backed by the mighty military, to contest general elections due to be held in October, dealing a blow to the embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the May 9 attacks on military sites, Khan’s old friend and sugar baron Jahangir Khan Tareen, who heads the group of leaders leaving Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, announced the formation of the Istehkam-e – Pakistani Party (IPP) during a press conference in Lahore.

We are laying the foundation for a new political party Istehkam-e-Pakistan, PTI quoted Tareen saying who was flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and others.

Related Articles Four More Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Leaders Quit Imran Khan’s PartyHow Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Women Workers in Imran Khan’s Party Spark Outrage in Pakistan

Tareen, who played a major role in forming the Imran Khan-led government in 2018, said he joined politics to play his part in improving the country.

The millionaire parted ways with Khan when a money laundering case was filed against him under the PTI-led government.

We came together on a platform to make joint efforts to pull the country out of this quagmire, said Tareen, who was disqualified for life after the Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he had been convicted of assets beyond means.

He said the country needs political leadership capable of solving all current problems, including social, economic and others.

He also said that the culprits of the May 9 vandalism should be brought to justice, otherwise the homes of political opponents will be attacked in the future.

The country, he added, needs a new political leadership that could put it on the path to progress saying that people have lost all hope in the current political system.

Several former Khan aides, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and others, reportedly met Tareen before the official announcement of the new party.

More than 100 PTI stalwarts and lawmakers joined their new boss Tareen on Wednesday, whose party includes more than 120 former PTI leaders and lawmakers.

This new party is dubbed the party of kings by Khan and political pundits for having the full support of the military establishment. In the next elections, it is said that the party of kings will come out strong and have a share of the power.

It is not out of place to say that the PTI (Party of Kings) will be the new PTI minus Imran Khan in the next general elections likely to be held in October 2023, former PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan told the Press Trust of India. .

She said Khan was responsible for what he and his party are facing today.

His anti-military narrative caused incidents on May 9. Instead of targeting his political rivals, he was targeting the establishment and now he is paying the price, she said.

Most of the PTI’s top leaders and former lawmakers have joined the Tareen group and no one will stay with Khan, she said.

Under the new platform, we will do politics against the traditional parties PMLN and PPP, as the PTI is now a thing of the past, Awan said.

More than 130 leaders and former lawmakers left the PTI over what Khan said under military pressure to keep him out of politics.

Interestingly, some of them had announced a temporary break from politics while leaving the PTI following the May 9 unrest. However, their break only lasted a few weeks before they officially entered the new political camp.

Every day since the attacks on more than 20 military installations and public buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, PTI leaders leave Khan. Only a handful of PTI leaders are thought to be left supporting Khan in the ongoing efforts to fracture the PTI.

Almost all of the PTI defectors converged on a single Tareen Group platform. Now this group is launching a new party “Istehkaam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) and everyone who leaves Mr. Khan will be part of this party,” said special assistant to the Prime Minister Awn Chaudhry, who is one of the main managers of the group.

He said the Democrat group, made up of some 35 former PTI lawmakers, also joined the Tareen group. Now we’re going to do politics on the new platform, Chaudhry said.

Among those who have joined the new group are former PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, its founding member Amir Kiyani, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, former federal ministers Ali Zaidi and Firdous Ashiq Awan and the outspoken Fayyazul Hasan Chohan.

Property and media tycoon Aleem Khan is pushing for the chairmen’s place in the IPP while Tareen himself could be called leader of the new party until he wins a court waiver over his disqualification for life to hold public office.

Khan’s arrest by paramilitaries from the High Court offices in Islamabad on May 9 sparked unrest in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of several people and the destruction of dozens of military and state facilities by angry protesters from the PTI.

The ousted prime minister is under pressure to keep his party intact as dozens of senior leaders desert him after a crackdown launched to arrest those involved in attacks on military installations on May 9.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

With contributions from agencies

Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/in-setback-to-imran-khan-pti-defectors-launch-new-political-party-in-pakistan-12713372.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos