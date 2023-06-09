Justice Department unseals 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump





According to the indictment, he had assistants hide these files in boxes that also contained personal items and ship them to his Mar-a-Lago estate at the end of his term. The charging document also says that on at least two occasions Trump showed classified records to uncleared visitors to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, including the map of a military operation at a representative of his political committee.

As the Justice Department began investigating files hidden at Trump’s home, the indictment claims, Trump ordered an aide Walt Nauta to begin moving boxes containing classified files to conceal them from investigators. . Trump did so without telling his attorney, who was preparing to search Trump’s property pursuant to court-authorized subpoenas to retrieve the records.

Trump faces 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act over the willful retention of classified documents and six counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation. Nauta was also charged with five crimes, including obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Evidence presented by the Justice Department paints a devastating picture of an ex-president determined to hide national military secrets in his home, regardless of the potential consequences. Trump, who took office in 2017 after a campaign in which he lambasted Hillary Clinton for jeopardizing classified information on an unsecured email server, is described as randomly hiding documents in different corners of his house with open access to employees of his club.

At some point in December 2021, Nauta found several boxes overturned in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago storage room, with papers strewn across the floor, some labeled as Five Eyes intelligence a reference to the group of nations most closely allied with the United States and engage in a higher level of intelligence sharing. Nauta took two photos of the spill and shared them with another Trump employee.

The indictment lists 31 specific documents that Trump is accused of intentionally withholding from federal officials after requesting the return of all national security records: 21 of the documents are described as Top Secret, nine as Secret and one as devoid of any classification markings but involving military contingency. United States planning.

Throughout the indictment, prosecutors emphasize that Trump was aware of the importance of protecting classified information, pointing to statements he has made throughout his presidency about the seriousness of law enforcement. relating to national security secrets. They also repeatedly showed him to be a hands-on handler of the cases in question, personally directing the packing and movement of the boxes.

And when the DOJ came to call them to collect them, the indictment notes that Trump speaking to his lawyer made at least two references to Clinton and his lawyers say he deleted his emails before responding to a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Trump’s attorney, according to the indictment, commemorated those exchanges, as well as another in which the attorney said Trump appeared to be asking him to remove any documents that might be particularly incriminating.

The indictment notes that in June 2022, after Trump orchestrated the last-minute removal from the boxes of exhibits the DOJ was likely to inquire about, he delayed his trip from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster to welcome investigators to his home and commit to being an open book.

