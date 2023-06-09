OpenAI chief Sam Altman meets PM Modi and discusses the benefits of AI for the startup ecosystem





Sam Altman, chief executive of ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the need for global regulation. “Great chat with @narendramodi to discuss India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my encounters with the folks at @PMOIndia,” tweeted Altman earlier today. In response to his tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens.”

Earlier on Thursday, Altman during a session at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, said the company is committed to supporting startups in the country. “We have always been amazed and very grateful for the quality of Indian startups,” Altman said at the event, adding that he had met startups in India during his recent visit. He further added, “We talked about the opportunities for AI in India and also the need to think about global regulation.” Altman, whose company OpenAI is behind the renewed interest in generative AI around the world through popular chatbot ChatGPT, visited India at a time when the Union Minister of State for electronics and information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in industry consultation sessions in Bangalore and Mumbai last month that the upcoming Digital India Act will seek to regulate the use AI in specific cases – to prevent self-harm. In a May 22 blog post, OpenAI proposed the creation of an international authority, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to oversee nuclear energy, to monitor and regulate the development of nuclear energy. advanced AI. Additionally, on June 7, industry body Nasscom released guidelines for “responsible” use of generative AI by developers and researchers. Nasscom also forecast in February this year that the overall AI employment in India is estimated at around 416,000 professionals. The growth rate of the sector is estimated at around 20-25% per year. It also predicts that AI and related industries will contribute $957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

