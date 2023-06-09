Turkey’s Growing Influence in the Gulf





Turkey’s economic situation is currently at a delicate moment. Inflation has soared to 44% and the Turkish lira has lost 90% of its value over the past decade, hitting a new low after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s election victory. Erdogan has appointed Mehmet Simsek as the new Treasury and Finance Minister. Simsek’s track record is exceptional and promises to restore “predictability” to the Turkish economy. Foreign investors and analysts interpreted Simsek’s appointment as an indication that Erdogan might change his stance on lowering interest rates, which caused rising inflation and the migration of foreign capital. In this spirit, Erdogan considers the Gulf countries as important partners in various fields, such as trade, economy, energy and defense. And three main factors influence Turkey’s decision to strengthen its rapprochement with the Gulf countries: economic stability and trade opportunities, security and regional influence, and diplomatic normalization and reconciliation. AFP PHOTO/TURKISH PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE – Last April, the Turkish president showed appeasement with the Saudi crown prince during a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first in five years. Economic stability and business opportunities are important points. Three days after the results of the vote in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates ratified a five-year, $40 billion trade deal. Saudi Arabia has also started striking economic deals with Turkey, with oil company Saudi Aramco meeting in the Turkish capital with 80 contractors to discuss potential projects worth $50 billion. Security and regional influence. The conflicts in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Iraq, as well as the threat of Iran and its proxies to fight terrorism are part of the common interests of Turkey and the Gulf States in the Middle East. Diplomatic normalization and reconciliation. In order to overcome its regional isolation and attract much-needed funds from the Gulf, Turkey has undertaken efforts to restore relations with its former regional adversaries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. . Maritime security is an area where Turkey could play a beneficial role in the Gulf. The Gulf region is a crucial source of global oil supply and trade, but it also faces challenges such as piracy, terrorism and sabotage. Iran’s recent seizure of commercial tankers in Gulf waters has fueled concerns about a potential conflict with the United States and its allies. Thirty-eight countries are part of a US-led maritime alliance in the Gulf. The initiative, led by the United States and supported by Saudi Arabia, aims to prevent Iranian aggression against commercial ships, control arms trafficking and fight piracy. Despite this, some Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, have dropped or suspended their participation in the naval force due to dissatisfaction with US protection or concerns about possible Iranian provocation, a a fact that was not mentioned by the national security advisers of the two countries during their meeting in Washington on Friday. PHOTO/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkey has a large and modern navy that can patrol the waters of the Gulf and deter any aggression or disturbance. The Eurasian country also has good relations with most of the Gulf states and can act as a mediator or facilitator between them and Iran. Middle East affairs researcher Ali Bakir said that “if the current trend of US disengagement from the region continues and Turkey’s growing regional position continues, Ankara may have the opportunity to strengthen its position in the Gulf”. Erdogan’s leadership in the Gulf should strengthen his position as he seeks to diversify his economic allies, protect his security interests and project his power in a volatile region. However, Turkey will also have to deal with complex relationships between different actors and not get entangled in conflicts or rivalries that could harm the country’s interests or stability.

