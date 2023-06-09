Donald Trump’s federal indictment unsealed





The Justice Department special counsel who filed charges against former President Donald Trump said in his first public statement that the country has “one set of laws” and they apply to everyone.

Jack Smith gave the two-minute statement Friday, shortly after the department unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump that accuses him of mishandling classified information.

Smith said prosecutors would seek a speedy trial. The case was filed in Florida.

This is a last minute update. The previous story follows below:

Former President Donald Trump described a Pentagon ‘plan of attack’ and shared a classified map tied to a military operation, according to a 37-count indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents that has was unsealed on Friday and which could instantly reshape the 2024 presidential race.

The indictment paints a damning picture of Trump’s handling of sensitive information, accusing him of deliberately defying Justice Department demands to return documents he took from the White House to Mar-a -Lago and even enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that we wanted to challenge a subpoena for the materials stored in his estate.

“I don’t want anyone going through my boxes,” one of Trump’s attorneys told the former president, according to the indictment. He also asked if it would be better “if we just told them we don’t have anything here”.

Surprisingly broad in scope and the breadth of the allegations, the indictment relies on Trump’s own words and actions as told to prosecutors by attorneys, close aides and other witnesses. Totaling nearly 50 pages, the detailed indictment document with allegations that Trump not only intentionally possessed classified documents, but also cavalierly and boastfully showed them to visitors, will likely be harder for other Republicans to attack than an earlier case in New York derided by some analysts as weak.

The indictment includes 37 counts, including willful withholding of national defense information, obstruction and misrepresentation, which taken together could result in a one-year prison term.

Trump is due to make his first appearance in federal court in Miami, where the case was filed. He was charged alongside Walt Nauta, an aide and close adviser to Trump who prosecutors say brought boxes from a storage room to Trump’s residence for him to examine and then lied to investigators. about movement. A photograph included in the indictment shows several dozen filing boxes stacked in a storage area.

The case adds to heightened legal danger for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also lead to criminal charges. But of the various investigations he has faced, legal experts as well as Trump’s own aides have long viewed the Mar-a-Lago investigation as the most perilous and mature threat to prosecution. Campaign aides had been bracing for the fallout since Trump’s lawyers were told he was the target of the investigation, assuming it was not a question of whether charges would be brought, but when.

Listing the defense and foreign intelligence information included in the documents, prosecutors wrote that their “unauthorized disclosure … could endanger the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the security of the US military and human sources”. and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence gathering methods.”

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom and shower in the Lake Room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, in Florida.

Noting the “tens of thousands of members and guests” who visited Mar-a-Lago’s “active social club” between the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2021 and the August 2022 raid, prosecutors said argues that Trump had “nevertheless” stored the documents there, “including in a ballroom, a bathroom and a shower, and an office space, his bedroom and a storage room”.

