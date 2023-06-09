OpenAI CEO meets PM Modi: Here’s what they discussed





The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast, especially among young people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Also read – ChatGPT app for iOS now lets you drag and drop messages The Prime Minister reacted after meeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the nation’s capital. Also Read – Microsoft Plans to Offer OpenAI’s GPT Models to Government: Check Details “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI to improve India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Also Read – ChatGPT Fails US Urologist Exam “We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens,” he added. Earlier today, Altman said he met Prime Minister Modi and discussed India’s incredible tech ecosystem with him. Altman, who also addressed students and others at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), said he had a great conversation with PM Modi. “Great chat with @narendramodi to discuss India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI,” Altman tweeted. “I really enjoyed all my encounters with @PMOIndia folks,” he added. Altman had said that the company behind ChatGPT is not currently forming GPT5 – the successor to GPT4. “We have a lot of work to do before GPT5. It takes a long time. We are far from it,” Altman told a conference organized by The Economic Times in Delhi. “We are working on the new ideas that we think we need, but we are far from the start. There must be more security audits: I would like to be able to tell you about the schedule for the next GPT,” he added. Altman’s comments come as AI researchers and Big Tech executives grow increasingly concerned about the alarming rate at which the technology is developing. In March, several leading AI entrepreneurs and researchers, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, wrote an open letter, asking all AI labs to immediately suspend training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. More than 1,100 global AI researchers and executives signed the open letter to suspend “all giant AI experiments”. After a few weeks, Altman acknowledged that the letter lacked the most technical nuance, but claimed that OpenAI hadn’t started training GPT-5 and wouldn’t for “some time.” In May, Altman admitted that if generative AI technology goes wrong, it can go very wrong, as US senators voiced concerns about AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Altman, who testified at a US Senate hearing in Washington, DC, said the AI ​​industry needs to be regulated by the government because AI is getting “more and more powerful.” IANS



