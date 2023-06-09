The Pakistani Army and Imran Khan – The Diplomat





On May 9, political activists and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) directly opposed the state and attacked civilian and military assets. Many in Pakistan assumed that the conflict had reached its peak. For the military, it was unprecedented to see their created monsters go wild.

The military viewed May 9 as Pakistan’s version of 9/11 and decided to pursue the trials of those involved in military courts. Some analysts see it instead as the January 6 moment in Pakistan – when a populist leader provoked his cult of supporters to intrude into state institutions in the belief that he would provoke a revolution. However, these are two oversimplified generalizations.

The story goes back at least to the 126-day long sit-in of 2014, during which the PTI had the full support of the military-judicial establishment. At the time, they broke into the buildings of PTV (state television) and the Supreme Court as the military urged the government not to use force against them. Over the years, PTI leaders began to become more aggressive and direct in their choice of words and actions. Their strong social media operation has vilified other politicians, reinforcing the narrative that politicians from all other parties are thieves and that only the PTI stands for honesty and justice. Again, the truth is not so simple. The current government built similar corruption cases against former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a pressure tactic.

The Pakistani military, over the past decade, has helped brand Khan in such a way that his followers, especially the youth, are unable to see anything beyond greatness in the PTI leader. His personal charisma surpassed all bitter realities, the most important of which is that he himself was appointed by the establishment using all his dirty tricks.

In Pakistan, all major parties have at one time or another been nurtured by the military. Sometimes they go back to their leaders. The current coalition government mocked Khan for being a military puppet, oppressing them when they were in opposition, and criticized the military for interfering in politics. Yesterday it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) who castigated the establishment. Today, Khan takes the lead.

Voices of resistance were crushed then, and the case is similar today as well. It happens exactly the same way, except it’s on an even grander scale. The establishment now wants to right its mistake and get Khans PTI out of the political arena. For this, the use of force has become inevitable. Military interference in politics seems far from over.

The PTI is not a dynastic party, unlike the other two major parties, the PMLN and the PPP. Khan’s party is doomed to collapse like a house of cards. When he was in power, he couldn’t turn his party into something that would stay intact without him. Khan was the PTI, and the PTI was Khan. And therein lay the problem for Khan and at the same time an opportunity for the establishment.

Most of the politicians who, for their own interest, came from other parties to join the PTI have now left the party. The powerful military, explicitly and implicitly, encourages or even pressures politicians to change sides.

Angry PTI supporters who have just realized that civilian supremacy matters note that the military sees civilian governments as machines to be used in pursuit of military desires. PTI supporters are just beginning to see how political engineering works in Pakistan. For Khan fans, military generals were good a few years ago when they supported PTI to become Pakistan’s largest political party, and the same establishment is bad now for not supporting them.

The problem with the PTI and other mainstream political parties is that they don’t really champion civilian supremacy. Had the PTI really been in favor of parliament rule, Khan would have shown some flexibility and spoken with the civilian leaders who were speaking out against hybrid rule before Khan was ousted from office. Instead, he created an environment of hostility, forcing other parties to join the military in deposing him.

PTI supporters have a high degree of solidarity with one another based on an us versus them mindset. The party continued to build and reinforce allegations so strongly against its opponents that much of the population fell under the spell of the narrative. They presented Khan as a messiah who could rescue Pakistan from the clutches of corrupt and dynastic politicians with the help of the military-judicial-clergy nexus and reinforced this story via a strong media campaign.

However, with relations with the military hampered, the PTI found itself in deep water. The tattered link. The military decided to cancel the New Pakistan project under Khan that it started a decade ago, leading to massive socio-political polarization in Pakistani society.

The clergy is largely silent on the issue now. Religious clerics were largely content with the Khans’ use of religion in politics and the reshaping of society along conservative lines.

The judiciary has always been an enabler of the military establishment in Pakistan’s history. This time, Khan would have some support from the senior magistrates, but it was not enough for Khan to stand against the wind. Pakistan’s judicial system is weak, unable to deliver justice to people. Pakistan ranks 129th out of 140 countries in the Rule of Law Index. On top of that, there are multiple laws – from Sharia to Democratic laws – often with vague interpretations.

In practice, the only law that prevails is Murphy’s law, especially when it comes to power games: if something can go wrong, it will be fine.

At one end, Pakistan’s economy is collapsing and inflation is rising, foreign exchange reserves are drying up and climatic disruptions are depleting agricultural resources. Investments are running out and the brain drain is accelerating. At the other end, political instability is wreaking massive havoc. There is uncertainty about the future, in addition to an acute certainty that things are getting worse in the political-economic field.

