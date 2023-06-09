Boris Johnson’s honors list includes aides linked to former UK PM’s ‘Partygate’ scandal





LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) – Boris Johnson has awarded his political aides and allies some of Britain’s highest honors to mark his resignation as Prime Minister, including some who attended parties at government buildings during the lockdowns of COVID-19. Johnson’s list, long delayed after his resignation last year, has renewed criticism of the system under which outgoing prime ministers can nominate people for lifetime seats in Britain’s upper house of parliament, as well as knights and other rewards when they leave office. Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant and Johnson’s former principal private secretary, received an Order of the Bath award for public service. In May 2020, when Britain had lockdown measures in place, Reynolds invited people to the Downing Street garden, suggesting they “bring your own booze”. He later bragged to his colleagues on social media that the staff seemed to have “got away” with the drinks event. Johnson gave a peerage to his former chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, and an honor of Commander of the Order of the British Empire to Jack Doyle, his former director of communications, two of his key aides when parties were held. in Downing Street during lockdowns. Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner called Johnson’s honors list a “sickening insult”. A Tory MP, who asked not to be named, said the list was ‘deeply embarrassing’ and showed Johnson’s lack of remorse. The former Prime Minister also endorsed honors for Conservative Party politicians who have recently been caught up in other scandals. Johnson gave a peerage to Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who is being investigated over allegations of mismanagement at the site of a redevelopment project, which he denies, and a knighthood to Conor Burns, who was sacked from government last year for misconduct. , but later cleared by an internal part check. Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke were among the Tory politicians named Knights, while former Home Secretary Priti Patel was named Dame. Johnson nominated 45 people in total for the awards, which is fewer than other recent prime ministers. Theresa May nominated 57 when she stepped down in 2019, and David Cameron nominated 59 in 2016. Johnson is fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules had been followed. Parliament’s Privileges Committee could recommend that Johnson be suspended from Parliament for more than 10 days if they find he recklessly or deliberately misled Parliament, potentially triggering an election for his seat. Johnson denies any wrongdoing. Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Michael Holden, Mark Potter and Paul Simao Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/ex-uk-pm-boris-johnson-rewards-allies-resignation-honours-2023-06-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos