OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets Prime Minister Modi and talks about India’s tech ecosystem

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, while visiting India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the country’s tech ecosystem and how it works.

Great conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI, Altman tweeted.

He added that he really enjoyed all my meetings with people from @PMOIndia.

As reported by CNBCTV18, Altman speaking to the audience at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi revealed the topics he discussed with PM Modi.We talked about the opportunities in front of the country, what the country should do, and also the need to think about global regulations to prevent some of the downsides from happening. It was a good hour, Alman said.

Altman, who is also on tour to visit other countries including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and South Korea, also recently claimed that the Microsoft-backed company does not form GPT-5 for the moment.

At an event hosted by The Economic Times, Altman said, “We have a lot of work to do ahead of GPT5. It takes a lot of time. We are not far from it.

We were working on the new ideas we think we need for this, but we are far from the start. There must be more security audits: I would like to be able to tell you about the schedule for the next GPT, he added.

Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, also finally broke his silence on the dangers of generative AI to humanity earlier this year. He thinks that if generative AI (which is powered by LLMs) goes wrong (gains sentience), things can go wrong.