Imran Khan and the struggle for power in Pakistan





Qantara

On May 9, Pakistan found itself plunged into a new political crisis. Many interpret Imran Khan’s PTI crackdown as battle for democracy, Mohammad Luqman explains why not

The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 was sudden, but not unexpected. When Khan arrived for a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad, he was surrounded and dragged from the court building by hundreds of members of a paramilitary unit.

Officially because of an arrest warrant in a corruption trial, but unofficially more likely because of his harsh criticism of the army leadership, which Khan accuses of attempting to kill him.

Khan’s arrest sparked nationwide protests by his supporters, who clashed with police in street battles. They also chanted angry slogans against the soldiers. The furious mob attacked police stations, government buildings and military installations.

In Lahore, the Corps Commander’s historic residence, also known as Jinna House after Pakistan’s founding father, was looted and burned and in Rawalpindi a mob attempted to storm the General HQ of the Corps. ‘army. Several people died in the clashes; hundreds were injured or arrested.

After his release a few days later by order of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Khan again repeated his allegations against military leader Asim Munir and accused him of having a personal grudge against the PTI. This marked a low point in relations between Imran Khan and his former supporters, the military.

The response from the generals and the government was swift. Over the next few days, many senior PTI officials were arrested and thousands of protesters and party supporters were arrested.

At a meeting convened by the military, the army chief announced that any civilians implicated in the destruction of military installations would be brought before a military court. An escalation to this level would have been inconceivable a few years ago.

Khan’s failed project

NEARLY four years have passed since Imran Khan tirelessly stressed in the wake of his election victory that he and the establishment (a euphemism for the military) were all on the same page. It is no secret that Khan’s party, the PTI, was helped to power by the military. The former head of the military intelligence service, General Faiz, is considered the mastermind of Imran Khan’s victory.

The PTI victory was preceded by a power struggle between army leaders and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during which Sharif and members of his government were charged, disqualified and arrested on various charges. of corruption, similar to the measures currently being taken against Khan and his party. At the time, Imran Khan promised his intention to fight against corruption and mafia structures.

Populist campaign promises and the former cricket star’s charisma have drawn young voters from Pakistan’s elite to the PTI.

Yet Khan’s government was anything but democratic. During Khan’s nearly three years in office, critical journalists, opposition politicians, human rights activists and religious minorities faced greater persecution than in previous years. Within his own party and government, the cricketer star liked to appoint his own confidants to key positions, much to the chagrin of longtime colleagues.

Before long, allegations of corruption against senior PTI politicians were doing the rounds. All of this was downplayed by Khan, who relied on his supporters in the military. In the end, it was not about democracy, but about the cantonment of political power. And even now, Khan still relies on sections of the army that sympathize with him; emphasizing that he is not criticizing the military institution itself, but the groups within it that want to harm it.

Several months later, the open rift with army chief General Bajwa over the appointment of the head of inter-service intelligence led to a parliamentary vote of no confidence that toppled Khan’s government. However, what the establishment probably did not suspect was how far the populist PTI machine had gained in the meantime.

Such populism has consistently been fueled by the military itself in recent years; the result is now a certain polarization within this same institution. Many former officers and their relatives openly declare their support for Khan’s party and criticize the generals’ actions. Pakistan has never seen such vehement criticism of military leaders within its own ranks.

Khan’s followers, from a wide range of social backgrounds, have been so fanatical that every time their idol missteps, they have an explanation at their fingertips. Even when Khan led his supporters to believe an American conspiracy was to blame for his ouster. He has since retracted that claim and recently asked US senators for help in his battle for power.

The similarities with radical Trump supporters are striking. The new government led by Shehbaz Sharif and the military leadership have so far been unable to do much to counter this. PTI propaganda is ubiquitous on social media.

Cancellation of the PTI?

Just as for Khan’s supporters his arrest meant crossing a red line, the attacks on military installations on May 9 were the establishment’s red line. The repression against his party is all the more severe. But ending the Imran Khan project is also an attempt by the establishment to stop the polarization within its own ranks. The PTI party executive is currently being dismantled through intimidation, arrests and other means.

In recent days, senior party officials and Khan’s closest confidants, Shirin Mizari, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, left the PTI. Others are in detention, along with thousands of other PTI members. Khan is out of options. The idea of ​​banning the party completely has now been mooted by some members of the government.

Paradoxically, the party of Nawaz Sharif, driven from power precisely because of its criticism of the army, now justifies the action of the armed forces. Completely forgetting Nawaz Sharif’s anti-establishment slogan “vote ko izzat do”, or “respect the vote”, which a few years ago targeted the involvement of the military in politics.

Pakistan’s undemocratic practices continue to cause political crises, leaving many wondering whether the time has come for all institutions in the country to learn from past mistakes and fulfill their respective constitutional duties.

Again, Pakistan needs fundamental reform and a change of mentality, without which it will not be able to progress.

Qantara.de, June 7. Mohammad Luqman is an Islamic scholar and South Asian expert specializing in research on Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/203803/imran-khan-and-pakistans-power-struggle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos