2 of Donald Trump’s lawyers resign hours after the indictment was revealed





Two of Donald Trump's lawyers have resigned. They will no longer represent him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case and the Jan. 6 investigation, according to CBS. Trump announced that he was indicted on federal charges for handling classified documents.

Two of Donald Trump’s lawyers have announced their resignations, just hours after the former president said he was indicted by the Justice Department in a classified documents case.

In a joint statement on Friday, lawyers Jim Trusty and John Rowley said they had waived representing him.

“This morning we tendered our resignations as attorneys for President Trump, and we will no longer represent him in either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation,” they wrote in a statement shared with Insider. .

The lawyers wrote, “It has been an honor to have spent the past year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration’s partisan militarization of the American justice system.”

“Now that the case has been filed in Miami, it’s a logical time for us to step aside and let the others pursue the case to the end,” the attorneys added.

Trump confirmed the two attorneys left on his Truth Social page on Friday morning, thanking them for their work.

“They came up against a group of very dishonest, corrupt, evil and ‘sick’ people, the likes of which have never been seen before,” the former president wrote, adding that he would announce which lawyers would take on the charges. business. “in the coming days.”

Todd Blanche, an attorney who helped Trump with his New York state criminal case, is one of the attorneys who took over the latest case.

On Thursday evening, Trump announced that he was indicted on charges related to his handling of classified documents.

While the exact charges he faces are not yet known, multiple outlets have reported that he will face seven charges once he is arraigned next week in federal court in Miami.

The indictment marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

The Justice Department investigated Trump over classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago property during an FBI search last summer. Federal authorities were investigating whether Trump obstructed justice and violated federal law, including the Espionage Act, by retaining the documents and allegedly not returning them after losing the 2020 election, according to an unwarranted warrant. sealed.

Trump has insisted he is innocent and has repeatedly called the investigation a “witch hunt” targeting him for political reasons at the behest of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

