Speculation is rife that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the PTI without Khan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and party Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi don’t really like each other, but luckily the latter is the most popular option probable, acceptable to those who matter, to lead the PTI in the absence of the first, according to the media.

There are no confirmed reports of Qureshi’s interactions with powerful neighborhoods during his post-May 9 stay in Adiala prison under DFO (Maintenance of Public Order), but there are discussions at in important government circles over Qureshi as head of the PTI, reported The News. .

“Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the PTI minus Imran Khan,” an official source said, according to the report.

Asked about the reported bitter encounter between the two on Wednesday at Khan’s Zaman Park residence, he replied: “It doesn’t matter.”

According to another official source, “Our information is that Khan and Qureshi do not like each other, but they are together for their respective political interests.”

“It is interesting to note that Qureshi is also suspected within the PTI of having contacts with the affected neighborhoods, but Imran Khan recently announced that if arrested Qureshi would lead the party. Imran Khan fears that he can be arrested at any time.With his arrest, it is said, the minus-Imran Khan process will technically begin, paving the way for Qureshi’s emergence as head of PTI, The News reported.

According to a PTI leader, Imran Khan will not recuse himself at this stage and before his arrest, to save the party from further desertions from its second- and third-tier leaders.

Qureshi, the PTI chief said on condition of anonymity, can only have the lead role after Khan’s arrest or conviction in any case.

Qureshi, it is said, may not be a popular leader for PTI supporters and ranks, but his acceptability by the powers that be makes him best suited to save the party from further damage, The News reported. .

