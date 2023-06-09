Donald Trump’s latest indictment could reshape the 2024 race





Trump indicted: what to expect next

For the second time in two months, Donald Trump will surrender to authorities to face legal action, dropping yet another bombshell in the 2024 presidential race. Within minutes he was raising funds following the news.

The indictment has not yet been made public, but some details are known. The former president and candidate for the Republican nomination faces seven criminal charges for mishandling classified documents from his time in the White House and obstructing government efforts to recover them. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday.

Mr Trump himself broke the news last night, a sign his entourage had been preparing for the indictment for weeks.

On his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump called the accusations election interference at the highest level, adding: I am an innocent man.

Mr. Trump’s legal problems keep piling up. But this indictment carries greater legal gravity and political peril, writes the Timess Peter Baker. This is not only a first in American history for a former president, but it also involves the nations secrets.

Here’s a rundown of the other legal issues he faces:

Last month, a federal grand jury ordered Mr. Trump to pay $5 million to journalist E. Jean Carroll in a civil case he sexually assaulted and then defamed; Carrolls’ legal team again sued Mr. Trump for subsequent comments he made about her.

In April, New York authorities accused Mr. Trump of falsifying business documents as part of silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for possible election tampering in the state; a decision is expected later this summer.

Mr. Trump’s Republican challengers have come to his defense. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, his closest rival in the polls, has accused the Biden administration of arming the Justice Department to take on a political rival. And Vivek Ramaswamy, the anti-revival financier, said he would forgive Mr Trump if elected president.

Mr. Trump won in the polls the last time he was indicted. It is unclear whether the public will be so supportive this time. A Yahoo-YouGov poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Americans view accusations of deleting classified documents and obstructing investigations as a serious criminal matter; a similar percentage believe he should not be president if convicted.

So far, big Tory donors have remained silent on the latest accusations. Many have abandoned Mr. Trump after supporting him in previous election cycles.

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS

Wildfire haze is moving from the northeast. Cities like New York and Philadelphia have seen improved weather conditions, although noxious smoke is spreading south and west; the FAA has lifted ground stops at LaGuardia and Newark airports. But scientists have confirmed that the El Nio weather phenomenon has begun, hinting at warmer temperatures next year.

China suffers from a lack of inflation. New monthly data shows producer prices fell 4.6% in May, the biggest year-on-year drop in seven years, while consumer prices rose just 0.2%. Although contrasting with Western countries struggling with rapid inflation, the trend suggests that China’s faltering economy could soon suffer from deflation.

The White House is reportedly preparing for the death of its student loan forgiveness program. Biden administration officials privately fear the Supreme Court could overturn his proposal, which would eliminate up to $20,000 in education debt per person for millions of Americans, according to the Wall Street Journal. The White House is preparing legally less risky alternatives to help borrowers.

GM electric vehicles will have access to Teslas charging network. The move, which follows a similar announcement from Ford, will significantly expand charger accessibility for GM. But some industry players worry that the wider adoption of Teslas plugs, which are now likely to become the industry standard, could give the Elon Musks company even greater power in the EV market.

The bull market rally is already tested

Investors shrugged off lackluster labor market data and a fresh round of inflation warnings to push the S&P 500 into bullish territory on Thursday. But that enthusiasm appears to be fading Friday morning as equity futures suggest markets will open lower.

The bear market lasted 248 trading days, the longest of its kind since 1948. Since its October low, the S&P 500 has gained 20.04%, just enough to tip into a bull market. The benchmark is still about 10% off a record high; some market watchers therefore say it is premature to call this a true bull market.

Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence supported this rally. According to Deutsche Bank analysts, the FANG+ index, a collection of large-cap tech stocks, many of which thrive in AI, has risen nearly 80% since ChatGPT launched in November.

Now for the bad news A growing number of economists believe next week’s Consumer Price Index report will show a rise in core inflation. This could put pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates again if not next week, in July.

And there are signs of economic weakness. The Labor Department reported 261,000 new jobless claims Thursday, the highest number since October 2021.

Expect a long period of economic uncertainty. This was the message of Mario Draghi, the former Italian Prime Minister and President of the ECB, in a speech delivered Thursday at MIT

The economist, who once promised to do whatever it takes to save the euro, has a bearish view of the future. He warned that industrialized economies face a volatile cocktail of persistent inflation, high budget deficits, high interest rates and low potential growth as central banks grapple with a climate crisis, the relocation of supply chains and the impact of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Cryptos Protagonists Lay Out Their Cases

Crypto regulators and executives are making their case in the court of public opinion after the SEC sued Binance and Coinbase, two of the industry’s biggest exchanges, this week amid an escalating crackdown on industry.

We’ve seen this story before, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told a fintech conference on Thursday, comparing widespread crypto noncompliance to the era of peddlers and fraud there. a century old. He dismissed claims that digital asset firms can’t comply with existing rules or don’t realize they apply: when crypto asset market participants go on Twitter or TV and say they weren’t told their conduct might be illegal, don’t believe it.

Coinbases boss says new regulations are needed. Its CEO, Brian Armstrong, addressed the event on Wednesday, saying the rules are opaque and need updating. The SEC affair is certainly a drag on his business: Moodys, the rating agency, downgraded Coinbase from negative to stable on Thursday due to the accusations.

Binance regroups. The company’s U.S. division said on Thursday it would no longer allow customers to trade in U.S. dollars, after banks stopped working with it. Meanwhile, the SEC says it is trying to find other ways to serve legal documents on Binance and Changpeng Zhao, the firm’s CEO, telling a federal court it was difficult to determine where it was. stood.

Who judges? The SEC v. Coinbase case in New York has been assigned to District Judge Jennifer Rearden. Her nomination last year angered some Democratic lawmakers because she represented Chevron as an attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. She is also handling the government’s appeal over the sale of failed crypto broker Voyager to the US branch of Binances and suspended the deal in March.

DC Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson is presiding over the Binance case and is best known for overseeing criminal proceedings against two Trump advisers, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. Next week, she will hold a hearing on an SEC request to freeze Binances assets.

I didn’t understand that ChatGPT could fabricate cases.

Steven Schwartz, a lawyer who has practiced in New York for 30 years. He told a federal judge that he regretted using the chatbot to write a legal brief that turned out to be filled with bogus court opinions and legal citations.

Buzzphrase of the week: spatial computing

Apple unveiled its first augmented/virtual/mixed reality headset this week, but none of those words appear in a nine-minute video on its website about the $3,500 Vision Pro glasses. Instead, the company preferred a more obscure term: spatial computing.

Apple is trying to put its own brand on the category. When it comes to space computing, no one knows what it is and that gives Apple a chance to define it, Marcus Collins, author of For the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do and Who We Want to Be, says DealBook.

Apple has done this successfully in the past. Before the App Store, people didn’t talk about apps; they were talking about software.

And the iPhone and AirPods were neither the first mobile phone nor the first earphones, but they became smash hits (despite their higher price than the competition).

Jim Posner, a communications consultant who has led teams at Twitter and Google, said the target audience could be investors and the media rather than consumers. They are presenting a product to people, he said. For the tech press, industry analysts and investors, they offer a concept.

Elsewhere, Mark Zuckerberg has given his take on Apples Vision Pro glasses. I was really curious to see what they would deliver, Meta’s CEO told employees on Thursday, and it’s a good sign for our own development that they don’t have magic solutions to the laws of physics that we haven’t explored yet.

READING SPEED

Offers

Policy

Louisiana has passed a bill that would block online services, including Instagram, TikTok and Fortnite, for children under 18 without parental permission. (NYT)

The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously against a dog toy maker whose product closely resembles a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey. (NYT)

The best of the rest

