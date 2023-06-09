



The list of former prime ministers also includes Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and parliamentary hairstylist Kelly Jo Dodge. Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and Sir Alok Sharma, chair of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, were missing from the list, following reports the government cut them at the 11th hour to avoid clashes. by-elections potentially damaging to their seats. But Ms Dorries announced earlier that she was stepping down as an MP with immediate effect, sparking an early election battle in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency. Labors Angela Rayner called Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list a sickening insult. Learn more The deputy leader said: Instead of tackling the cost of living crisis, the Tories are spending their time handing out rewards to those who tried to cover up rule breaking and exposed a former prime minister in disgrace. It’s a sickening insult that those who planned Covid parties and held booze lockdown parties when families couldn’t mourn their loved ones are now about to receive gongs from Rishi Sunak. As Boris Johnson faces yet more allegations and investigations into his conduct, the privilege of an honors list is spectacularly misjudged and wholly undeserved. Here is the full list: Hoods for women – Andrea Marie Jenkyns, MP, former Assistant Whip and Minister for Skills – Priti Patel MP, former Home Secretary in Mr Johnsons government – Ann Sindall, personal assistant to Mr Johnson – Michelle Williams-Walker, former special adviser and chief operating officer to Mr Johnson knights – Conor Burns MP, former Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office – Simon Clarke MP, former Secretary of State for Upgrading, Housing and Communities – Benjamin Elliot, former co-chair of the Conservative Party – Michael Fabricator, Conservative MP for Lichfield – William John Lewis, political adviser to Boris Johnson – Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for West Somerset and former Cabinet Minister Tory MP Michael Fabrication received a gong / PA Archives ECB – Guto Harri, former director of communications at Downing Street in Mr Johnsons government – Rosemary Bate-Williams, Mr Johnson’s former press secretary – Colin Cromarty Bloom, former religious commitment adviser to Mr Johnson – Henry Charles Rixar Cook, former special adviser to Mr Johnson – Jack Doyle, former Downing Street communications director – Roisha Maria Hughes, former Principal Private Secretary to the Mayor of London – Ray Arthur Lewis, former Deputy Mayor of London Bath order – Martin Reynolds, former Principal Private Secretary to Mr Johnson Shaun Bailey was also awarded by Mr Johnson / PA Archives EBO – David Canzini, former political adviser to Mr Johnson when he was Prime Minister – Samantha Helen Cohen CVO, former Director of the Prime Minister’s Office – Alexander Karczewski Crowley, former political adviser to Mr Johnson – Rebecca Rose Haggar Kaikitis, Councilor for the London Borough of Hillingdon – Samantha Geraldine Harrison, Former Acting Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Prime Minister’s Office – Benjamin Robert Mallet, former director of general election strategy and London campaign manager – Robert Mark Raymond Oxley, former Downing Street press officer – Daniel James Ritterband, former campaign manager for the Mayor of London – Sarah Elizabeth Rebecca Vaughan-Brown, former personal advisor to Carrie Johnson – Dr. William Gerald Winter Warr, former Senior Special Advisor to Mr. Johnson for Health, Social Care and Life Sciences and Senior Vice President, Global Health Strategy at BioNTech – Catherine Grace Rostron OBE, Senior Parliamentary Assistant and Special Adviser to Mr Johnson Priti Patel was named Dame by Mr Johnson / PA wire small child – Kelly Jo Dodge, longtime parliamentary hairstylist – Andrea Laybourne, former parliamentary secretary to Mr Johnson – Richard John Mark, Senior Parliamentary Assistant to Mr Johnson – Gregory Alexander Munro, Senior Assistant and Advisor to Mr Johnson – Alexander Joseph Bryan Simpson, former parliamentary and constituency secretary to Mr Johnson – Lynda Teresa Summers, former London Borough of Hillingdon

