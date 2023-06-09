The quote that distills why Donald Trump is facing a federal indictment





Comment this storyComment

Last week, CNN reported the existence of a recording, recorded at Donald Trumps Golf Club in New Jersey, in which the former president is heard talking to writers working on a book written by the late chief of staff. of Trump. In the recording, Trump made note of a document in his possession that has been classified, a significant admission, given the indictment against him this week.

Hours after the indictment was announced Thursday, CNN published excerpts from the conversation.

Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this, Trump says, according to CNN. It was made by the military and given to me.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

Naturally, much of the attention to this quote has focused on the first part, in which Trump talks to a visitor to his club about classified documents. But what is broader is the second part: where he says that the document was given to me.

The Army didn’t give this document to Donald Trump, the guy sitting in Bedminster the day the tape was made. The military gave this document to the President of the United States, to inform his decision-making on certain national security issues. At the time the document was given to the president, the person who received it was Trump.

Trump’s failure to understand that the distinction between himself and the position he was given has been at the heart of nearly every crisis he has faced since.

When Trump won the election in 2016, it was unusual in many ways. An understatement was that he did not come to the presidency through the normal channels. There was no career in which he had sought other positions and scrambled past opponents. There weren’t years of seeing how politics was made or solidifying his understanding of the history and function of government institutions.

His supporters saw a strength there: he was a guy who was not indebted to the Swamp! He would come to shake things up! And then he came into office and tried to do things that lawmakers and courts have found to be outside his jurisdiction, and he got more than a slap on the wrist as a result. Eventually, through a combination of indifference and inexperience, he simply let Congress bring him bills to resell, sign, and spin.

But being an outsider meant he had no interest in the rules governing a president’s behavior. The Hatch Act, which limits the use of government resources for political purposes? LOL of course. The guy used the White House for his 2020 convention. He tried to get Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden by refusing a state visit, if not military assistance. He understood the power of the presidency but not the controls that applied to it. And when he learned about these checks, there was no personal history of understanding why they were there and important, so he looked down on them.

Trump did not view the presidency as an enduring position in which he was entitled to serve temporarily by the public. He saw it as another title held by Donald Trump. And so, when the public told him in 2020 that he was revoking that right, he did everything in his presidential power to prevent that from happening. Fortunately, his efforts failed, but there was a cost.

So, in mid-January 2021, Trump had to pack his bags at the White House. And in doing so, it seems, he sought out what he wanted to keep, put it in boxes, and had it shipped to Mar-a-Lago.

We know that’s how he behaved in general. Another of his various former chiefs of staff told CNN last year that from time to time in meetings Trump would ask if he could keep the material presented to him.

In my experience, intelligence informants would most often say, well, sir, we’d rather take that out, Mick Mulvaney told CNN’s Erin Burnett, but sometimes they forgot.

These documents were shared by one part of the government with the President, another part of the government. Not to mention that, in this specific case, it’s hard to understand why Trump would want the material. He was supposed to be reluctant to read the briefings he received; are we to assume that he was doing extracurricular research into the issues?

This indifference to understanding that the presidency is a cog in the machinery of governance is not unique to Trump, of course. Many Americans share the idea that the presidency is superior to other branches, partly based on how the president is elected. It is incumbent upon those in government or who appreciate the complex way in which it holds itself accountable to defend this process.

Trump had no interest in treating checks on his power as legitimate. He actively fueled the idea that these checks, impeachment and law enforcement investigations in particular were themselves vile and corrupt. His supporters and allies in the right-wing media, eager to curry favor and bask in the sunlight of his attention, have battled to bolster these attacks. This has sometimes been presented as a defense of the presidency, but it was actually a defense of Donald Trump, the central star of the right-wing solar system.

So here we are. Trump received documents, so he kept them. Then, when the National Archives and Records Administration asked him to return those documents since they did not belong to him but to the presidency, he told the Archives to pound sand. In the end, government law enforcement had to travel to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve them.

This document that Trump showed these writers was literally given to him, yes. But so does the presidency. And then America wanted them both back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/06/09/trump-documents-analysis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos