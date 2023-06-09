Politics
Ramaphosa to call Xi to discuss furor over Putin’s arrest warrant
President Cyril Ramaphosa will call Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the ongoing ICC arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Gianluigi Guercia/Reuters
President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Pretoria considers changing the venue of an upcoming BRICS summit to avoid having to execute an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attend it.
Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the August meeting of heads of state of the five-member bloc, which includes Brazil and India.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday:
The president will make another phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping this week and call Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in due course.
For now, plans to hold the summit in Johannesburg remain unchanged, she said.
Putin’s headache won’t stop
South Africa’s preparations for the summit were upended by the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Putin in March for alleged war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As an ICC signatory, the government would be forced to detain the Russian president if he attends the BRICS rally.
The prospect of Putin’s visit to South Africa has heightened investor fears that his close ties to Moscow will threaten relations with some of its biggest trading partners, including the United States. Last month, the US ambassador to South Africa accused Pretoria of contradicting its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine by supplying arms to Russia, an allegation denied by the government.
Geopolitical tensions have added to worries about the impact on South Africa’s economic outlook from daily power cuts and logistical constraints hampering exports, as the rand fell to record lows last month. The currency pared some of those losses this month.
An interdepartmental committee, led by Vice President Paul Mashatile, which is studying the repercussions of a visit by Putin, met this week to finalize a report on the government’s options, according to a person familiar with its deliberations. The source asked not to be identified because the information was not public. Legal opinions requested by the government did not identify any potential loopholes around the ICC’s mandate, the source said.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana urged officials at the meeting to address the issue urgently to calm the markets. Godongwana is in favor of moving the BRICS summit to China, the person said. A Finance Department spokesperson referred Bloomberg’s request for comment to a Cabinet spokesperson, who did not immediately respond.
China is not a member of the ICC, which means Putin could travel there without fear of arrest. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in a phone call this month that his country is ready to support South Africa in organizing a successful BRICS summit. .
Chinese support
Chinese State Councilor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong met with Police Minister Bheki Cele in Beijing on Thursday, Xinhua reported.
China is ready to work with South Africa to strengthen security at the BRICS summit and elsewhere and push for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the news agency said quoting Mr. Wang.
The government drew international criticism in 2015 when it refused to execute an ICC arrest warrant for then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir while attending a meeting of African leaders in Johannesburg. He had been charged with war crimes and genocide. The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled the government acted illegally and the ICC said it failed to meet its international obligations.
Last month, South Africa and five other African countries proposed a new initiative to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ntshavheni said Ramaphosa would visit both countries to try to understand the preconditions to bring them to the negotiating table.
On June 5, Ramaphosa spoke with other African leaders involved in the initiative, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. They are all available to travel to Ukraine and Russia this month, the presidency said.
Pretoria would be willing to hold a peace summit between officials of the two countries, including their presidents, she said.
