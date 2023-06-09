Pakistani Imran Khan granted bail for murder – Lawyer





(Reuters) – Ousted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday secured bail from the Islamabad High Court on new murder charges, meaning he cannot be rearrested in connection with those charges. charges for the next 14 days, his lawyer said.

Khan was arrested on May 9 and held for three days, sparking violent protests from his supporters. He is now free on bail in a series of criminal cases.

He had traveled to the capital from his home in Lahore to seek bail in the murder case and extend bail in more than a dozen other cases to avoid further arrest, his lawyer Gohar Khan said.

Another of his lawyers, Naeem Haider, said he also received bail in all the other cases for which he requested it.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero, who became prime minister in 2018, has been embroiled in a standoff with Pakistan’s mighty military since being ousted in a no-confidence vote last year.

The military has directly led or supervised civilian governments since the founding of Pakistan, where political clashes often take place in the courts.

Khan’s May 9 arrest on corruption charges, which he denies, has sparked protests from his supporters who have trashed military installations, sparking fresh concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people as it battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

Since Khan’s release, new charges have been piling up against him. On Wednesday, police named him in connection with the murder of a lawyer who was seeking sedition charges against him.

Khan says he faces nearly 150 cases and denies any guilt.

His lawyer Gohar Khan had said the former prime minister would address terrorism courts, anti-corruption courts and the High Court in Islamabad on Thursday to seek bail in more than a dozen cases.

Khan, who has been campaigning for a snap election since being ousted last year, said in an online address to party workers on Wednesday that he was resigned to the possibility that he could be arrested a second time.

The military, which denies any involvement in civilian politics, initially saw Khan with his conservative and nationalist agenda as a leader who shared their interests. But as prime minister, Khan took steps that angered the generals, including in relation to security sector appointments.

He accused the military and its intelligence agency of trying to destroy his party, saying he has ‘no doubt’ he will be tried by a military tribunal and imprisoned in the government-backed crackdown. army against his party.

The army issued a statement on Wednesday saying that all planners and perpetrators of the May 9 violence must be brought to justice.

The prime minister who replaced Khan, Shahbaz Sharif, rejected his call for an election ahead of schedule by the end of this year. Khan says the charges against him are aimed at ensuring he is excluded from the polls.

Khan called for talks to end the standoff with the military. The government rejected his appeals.

