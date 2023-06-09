Presidential Special Staff Ensure Athlete Appreciation of ASEAN Para Games Equal to 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia





Phnom Penh: Presidential Special Staff for Social Affairs Angkie Yudistia assures that President Joko Widodo will thank Indonesian athletes who won a hat trick as the overall champion at the 2023 Asean Para Games in Cambodia. This appreciation and equality is guaranteed to be the same as that previously received by SEA Games athletes. The medal tally of Indonesian athletes at the 2023 ASEAN Paralympic Games reached 159 gold medals, 148 silver medals and 94 bronze medals for a total of 401 medals. With this result, Indonesia also made history as the overall champion of Asean Para Games three times in a row or a hat trick from 2017 in Malaysia, Asean Para Games in Solo and this year in Cambodia. “The good news is that the Indonesian athletes from the Asean Para Games have been confirmed as the overall champion as well as the overall hat trick,” Angkie told a press conference at Head Quarter Indonesia, Morodok Techo. National Stadium, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday (9/6). “Through this achievement, the government ensures that Indonesian athletes in the Asean Para Games will receive the same appreciation as previous SEA Games athletes,” he explained. According to Angkie, this is a form of appreciation and attention from the government, the president and several ministries for the hard work of the athletes of the games who competed and made the name of the Indonesian people proud. “Our hope is that the athletes will be ready to compete again in the highest events at the Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou next September and the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024,” he added. Chief of Mission (CoM) of the Indonesian contingent Andi Herman, felt grateful to hear the good news conveyed by President Angkie Yudistia’s Special Staff regarding equality for people with disabilities. “We represent the athletes, managers, coaches are very satisfied with what the government will provide in appreciating the achievements of the athletes in the 12th Para-Asian Games, namely the same as the able-bodied athletes participating in the Cambodian SEA Games,” said he declared. said. “It will definitely increase the enthusiasm and fighting power of the athletes to continue to excel, especially in the near future they will face the Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou as well as the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024,” Andi concluded. For your information, bonuses for athletes who win gold medals in single matches are worth Rp. 525 million, doubles or pairs are Rp. 420 million and team numbers are Rp. 367.5 million. For silver medals in single numbers, Rp. 315 million, doubles or pairs, Rp. 252 million, and groups, Rp. 220.5 million. Meanwhile, the bronze medal bonus for single numbers is Rp. 157.5 million, doubles or pairs is Rp. 126 million and team events is Rp. 105.5 million. (well)

