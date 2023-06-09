Are federal or state prosecutors the first to try Trump? A law professor unravels the conflict





According to several sources quoted in The New York Times and Associated Press.

Trump himself said on his social network, Truth Social, that he had been indicted.

The seven counts against Trump, the first president to face federal charges in US history, include obstruction of justice, misrepresentation and willful withholding of documents, the New York Times.

Trump said he is scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami on June 9 at 3 p.m.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on the reported charges.

But the federal charges come on top of other legal issues Trump faces at the state level.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump in April 2023 with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

And in Georgia, the Fulton County prosecutor is investigating Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. That, too, could result in criminal charges under Georgia law.

If a person is indicted by federal and state prosecutors or prosecutors from different states at the same time, which case comes first?

Who has priority?

I am a specialist in criminal law. It is important to recognize that the criminal law does not provide a clear answer on how to deal with this issue.

No law dictates a way forward

Nothing in the U.S. Constitution or federal law mandates, for example, that federal criminal cases take precedence over state cases, or that prosecutions proceed in the order in which indictments are issued.

The solution is usually for the different prosecutors to negotiate and decide among themselves which case should be dealt with first. Often, the one involving the most serious charges takes precedence, although the availability of key witnesses or evidence may play a role.

There are a few cases to consider as a benchmark for state charges competing with federal charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a seven-count indictment against former President Donald Trump. Peter Dejong/AFP via Getty Images

After neo-Nazi James Fields drove his car into a group of protesters at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, killing one person and injuring others, he was charged with crimes in federal court and state.

The state homicide trial took place first. Afterwards, Fields pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges after the state conviction and was sentenced to two life terms for his crime by both the state and the federal government.

By contrast, DC Sniper John Allen Muhammad was eventually apprehended at a rest stop in Maryland in 2002, after a deadly series of sniper fire in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia that killed 10 people and injured three.

Maryland police arrested Muhammad. Then federal officials were the first to complain. But Muhammad was first tried and convicted of murder in Virginia.

Trumps on the circumstances

In Trump’s case, his federal charges that have not been disclosed as of June 8 are likely to carry longer potential sentences than state offenses.

The crimes he faces in New York are white-collar crimes and may not result in jail time, legal experts have said.

Of course, much of the Trump case is unique. Never has a former president been the subject of federal or state prosecutions. That fact alone probably makes the priority of federal prosecutions more likely.

An active presidential candidate has, however, faced criminal charges in the past.

Socialist Party candidate Eugene Debs was prosecuted and convicted under the Espionage Act for his opposition to World War I in 1918. He campaigned from prison for the 1920 election, before losing to the Republican Warren G. Harding.

A judge has unsealed a search warrant saying the FBI is investigating former President Donald Trump for possible violations of the Espionage Act. AP Photo/Jon Elswick

Federal authorities could assert priority over state officials in taking custody of the accused. States cannot arrest suspects who are outside of state borders, but federal law enforcement officers can arrest suspects anywhere in the country.

Federal prosecutors are extremely unlikely to ask a court to hold Trump in jail before his trial. On the contrary, they are likely to allow him to be released on bail, as the court in New York did in April. But their national jurisdiction gives federal authorities an advantage over the states in controlling the accused, in terms of placing and enforcing bail conditions, for example, regardless of where they reside. Currently.

