Politics
First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo played Congklak while visiting Tampaksiring Primary School, Gianyar
GIANYAR, radarbali.id -The First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo and the Vice President’s wife, Wury Estu Handayani visited SD Negeri 4 Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Gianyar. The visit was made on Friday (9/6) yesterday.
In addition to providing motivation, on this occasion, the wife of the President and Vice President also learned how to wash their hands properly and properly. Between these activities, they also had time to play traditional games like Congklak and snakes and ladders with the primary school students.
On this occasion, Governor Koster’s wife, Ni Putu Putri Suastini Koster, was also present. He said the visit from the first lady and the vice president’s wife was certainly a source of pride. In this school, Iriana Joko Widodo also tried traditional games.
Putri Koster said that amid the advancement of gadgets, children also need to be introduced to traditional games. Where traditional games themselves are part of art and culture.
“Give our children the space to experience art and culture through school. So it’s not just to learn, but also to develop character and develop identity,” he said.
He explained that SD Negeri 4 Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Gianyar was chosen as the location for the visit as it was quite close to Tampaksiring Palace. Where was the place where Iriana Joko Widodo and Wury Estu Handayani stayed.
Meanwhile, SDN 4 Director Manukaya I Dewa Ayu Nyoman Sri Susilawati explained that his party was proud of the visit. “It’s an honor to be visited by the first lady,” he said. (tue/rid)
