Donald Trump stored, showed and refused to return classified documents, indictment alleges





MIAMI (AP) Donald Trump improperly stored sensitive nuclear capability documents at his Florida estate, repeatedly enlisted aides and attorneys to help hide records demanded by investigators, and cavalierly showed a plan attack from the Pentagon and a classified map, according to a sweeping indictment that paints a damning picture of former presidents’ handling of national security information.

The conduct alleged in the landmark indictment, the first federal case against a former president, goes to the heart of any president’s responsibility to protect the government’s most precious secrets. Prosecutors say documents he stowed away, refused to return and, in some cases, showed visitors risked not only compromising relations with foreign countries, but also the safety of troops and confidential sources.

Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced, said Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, in his first public statements. Violations of these laws put our country at risk.

Trump, currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Miami. In rare welcome news for the former president, the judge initially assigned to the case is someone he appointed who drew criticism for rulings in his favor in a dispute last year at the subject of a special master in charge of examining the classified documents seized. Meanwhile, two attorneys who have worked on the case for months announced Friday that they have resigned from Trump’s legal team.

In total, Trump faces 37 felony counts 31 relating to the willful withholding of national defense information, the remainder relating to alleged conspiracy, obstruction and misrepresentation which could result in a substantial prison sentence in case of condemnation. A Trump aide who prosecutors say moved dozens of boxes to his Florida estate under his direction and then lied to investigators about it, has been charged in the same indictment with conspiracy and other crimes.

Trump responded to the indictment on Friday by wrongly confusing his case with a separate investigation into classified documents relating to President Joe Biden. Although classified documents were found in a Biden home and office, there is no evidence that the president, unlike Trump, sought to conceal them or knew they were there.

Nobody said I wasn’t allowed to see the personal files I brought with me from the White House. There’s nothing wrong with that, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The case adds to heightened legal danger for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also lead to criminal charges. But of the various investigations he has faced, legal experts as well as Trump’s own aides have long viewed the Mar-a-Lago investigation as the most perilous and mature threat to prosecution. Campaign aides had been bracing for the fallout since Trump’s lawyers were told he was the target of the investigation, assuming it was not a question of whether charges would be brought, but when.

The indictment comes at a time when Trump continues to dominate the Republican presidential primary. A Trump campaign official has described the former presidents’ mood as defiant and he is expected to deliver a full-throated rebuke of the deposition during a speech to Republican Party officials in Georgia on Saturday afternoon and will also speak in North Carolina in the evening.

Aides were notably more reserved after the indictments were unsealed, as they considered the seriousness of the legal charges and the threat they pose to Trump beyond potential short-term political gain.

The startling scope of the documents and the breadth of the allegations, including the reliance on surveillance video and an audio recording, will almost certainly make it harder for Republicans to oppose an earlier criminal case in New York than many. legal analysts had characterized it as low.

The documents case is a milestone for a Justice Department that had investigated Trump for years as president and private citizen but had never previously charged him with a crime. The most notable probe was an earlier investigation by a special counsel into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia, but prosecutors in that probe cited Justice Department policy against indicting a president. in exercise. Once he left office, however, he lost that protection.

The investigation took a big step forward last November when Attorney General Merrick Garland, a soft-spoken former federal judge who has long said no one should be considered above the law, named Smith, a war crimes prosecutor with an aggressive and tough attitude. charging reputation, to conduct both the investigation into the documents and a separate investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. That investigation remains ongoing.

The 49-page indictment focuses on hundreds of classified documents Trump took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in January 2021. Although tens of thousands of members and guests visited Mar-a-Lago between the end of the Trump presidency and August 2022, when the FBI obtained a search warrant, documents were recklessly stored in spaces including a ballroom, a bathroom and a shower, an office, his bedroom and a storage room.

The indictment claims that, for a two-month period between January and March 15, some of the Trumps boxes were stored in one of Mar-a-Lagos’ gilded ballrooms. A photo included in the indictment shows boxes stacked in rows on the ballroom stage.

Prosecutors allege that Trump, who claimed without evidence that he declassified all documents before leaving office, understood his duty to take care of classified information but avoided it anyway. It details a July 2021 meeting in Bedminster where he boasted that he kept a classified document prepared by the military about a potential attack on another country.

Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this, the indictment quotes him as saying, quoting an audio recording. He also said he could have declassified the document but now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret, according to the indictment.

Using Trump’s own words and actions, as told to prosecutors by attorneys, aides and other witnesses, the indictment alleges both a refusal to return the documents despite more than a year of requests of the government, but also of the measures he encouraged others around him to take to conceal the recordings.

For example, according to prosecutors, after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the records in May 2022, Trump asked his own lawyers if he could defy the request and said words to the effect. de, I don’t want anyone looking in my boxes.

Wouldn’t it be better to tell them that we have nothing here? one of his lawyers described him as saying.

But before his own attorney searched the property for classified documents, according to the indictment, Trump ordered aides to remove boxes of documents from the Mar-a-Lago storage room so that they are not found during the search and therefore handed over to the government. .

Weeks later, when Justice Department officials arrived at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the files, they received a folder containing only 38 documents and a forged letter stating that all documents responding to the subpoena had been handed over. That day, even as Trump assured investigators he was an open book, aides loaded several Trump boxes onto a plane bound for Bedminster, according to the indictment.

But suspecting many more remained inside, the FBI obtained a search warrant and returned in August to recover more than 100 additional documents. The Justice Department said Trump had more than 300 classified documents, including some at the top secret level.

According to the indictment, Walt Nauta, one of the personal assistants alleged to have transported the boxes into the compound, lied to the FBI about the movement of the boxes and faces charges of conspiring to hide them. His attorney declined to comment.

____

Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta, Michael R. Sisak in New York, Meg Kinnard in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Gary Fields and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report. Tucker and Whithurst reported from Washington. Colvin reported from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-justice-department-indictment-classified-documents-miami-8315a5b23c18f27083ed64eef21efff3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos