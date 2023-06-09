What Mitt Romney and Mike Lee said about Donald Trump’s indictment





By all appearances, the Justice Department and the special counsel were diligent, Sen. Mitt Romney said of Trump’s indictment.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney at the groundbreaking ceremony for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Ogden facilities on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The senators offered starkly different opinions on the news that A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump for his handling of sensitive materials at his Florida home.

| June 9, 2023, 4:17 p.m.

| Update: 7:53 p.m.

Republican sensitivities Mike Lee and Mitt Romney offered starkly different opinions on Thursday’s news that a federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump for his handling of sensitive documents at his Florida home. Romney soberly noted that Trump laid the charges on himself, while Lee hinted that the whole process was similar to politically motivated prosecutions in Central and South American countries.

The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence, Romney said in a statement Friday morning, while the federal government bears the burden of proving his charges beyond a reasonable doubt and securing a unanimous verdict of a South Florida jury.

By all appearances, the Justice Department and the special counsel have been diligent, giving Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not ordinarily have been granted to others.

Mr. Trump brought these charges against him not only by taking classified documents, but by refusing to return them when given ample opportunity simply to do so.

These allegations are serious and, if proven, would be consistent with his other actions offensive to the national interest, such as withholding Ukraine’s defensive weapons for political reasons and failing to defend the Capitol against violent attacks and insurrection, Romney wrote.

Returning again to Trump’s defense, Lee, a former assistant US attorney, compared the Biden administration to a banana republic.

On Thursday night, Lee also retweeted a post comparing Trump’s indictment to the rise of strongman leaders in South and Central America, like Hugo Chavez and Daniel Ortega.

And later that evening, he further insinuated that Trump’s indictment was corrupt from the start, tweeting, Remember: Biden personally greenlighted raid on Trump’s home, referencing to the 2022 FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has repeatedly tried to invoke executive privilege to protect investigators’ documents, including the congressional investigation into Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurgency attempt and attack that followed against the U.S. Capito, The Washington Post reported. President Joe Biden has waived Trump’s claim, which authorized the release of documents, according to Politico.

Lee also toyed with a conspiracy theory that the Biden administration leaked news of Trumps pending indictment to the press, unaware that Trump was the first to break the news on his Truth Social platform.

After the seals were unsealed against Trump, Lee released a statement via his official Senate Twitter account, again likening the Biden administration to authoritarian regimes.

Rep. Chris Stewart, who is a member of the House committee investigating the alleged militarization of the federal government, tweeted Friday afternoon that the charges against Trump were equally unprecedented and unconscionable.

There are clearly two standards of justice in our country: one for people named Biden or Clinton and one for everyone else, Stewart said.

There are clearly two standards of justice in our country: one for people named Biden or Clinton and one for everyone else.

I stand with President Trump against this shameless militarization of our legal system.

— Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) June 9, 2023

The rest of the Utah congressional delegation, Governor Spencer Cox and Utah legislative leaders remained silent.

This story is broken and may be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2023/06/09/romney-lee-split-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos