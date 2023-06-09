Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after learning he will be punished for misleading Parliament





LONDON (AP) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday when he resigned as lawmaker after learning he would be punished for misleading parliament. He left with a fierce tirade against his political opponents and against his successor, Rishi Sunak, who could ignite open tensions within the ruling Conservative Party.

Johnson resigned after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers into misleading statements he made in parliament about partygate, a series of rule-breaking government parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a lengthy resignation statement, Johnson accused opponents of trying to oust him and hinted that his roller-coaster political career may not be over yet. “It’s very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now,” he said. Johnson, 58, said he had received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear to my astonishment that they were determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from Parliament. He called the committee charged with investigating him, which includes members of the government and opposition parties, a puppet court. “Their goal from the beginning was to find me guilty, regardless of the facts,” Johnson said. The resignation will trigger a special election to replace Johnson as lawmaker for a suburban London seat in the House of Commons. Johnson, whose career has seen a series of scandals and comebacks, led the Tories to a landslide victory in 2019 but was kicked out by his own party less than three years later. He was awaiting the outcome of an investigation by a House of Commons standards committee into misleading statements he made in Parliament about a series of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 which breached the pandemic lockdown rules. Police eventually issued 126 fines for late-night parties, booze parties and wine-hour Fridays, including one on Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership. Johnson admitted misleading Parliament when he assured lawmakers that no rules had been broken, but said he did not do so deliberately. He told the committee he honestly believed the five events he attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were lawful work gatherings meant to boost morale. overworked staff in the face of a deadly pandemic. The committee was due to release its report in the coming weeks, and Johnson could have been suspended from the House of Commons had he been found guilty of willfully lying. By resigning, he avoids a suspension that could have seen him ousted from his seat in the House of Commons by his constituents, leaving him free to stand for parliament again in the future. His resignation statement suggested he was considering that option. He was highly critical of Sunak, who served as Treasury chief in Johnson’s government before jumping ship with many other colleagues in July 2022, the resignations which forced Johnson out. Johnson took aim at Sunak, who was chosen by the Tories in October to stabilize the government after Johnson’s terms and his briefly successor Liz Truss, who resigned after six weeks when his tax-cutting policies caused unrest financial. Johnson claimed that when I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now widened massively.”





Conservative ratings declined in the tumultuous final months of Johnson’s term and have not recovered. Opinion polls regularly give the opposition Labor Party a lead of 20 points or more. A national election is to be held by the end of 2024. “Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat,” Johnson said. Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do.” Johnson resigned hours after King Charles III rewarded dozens of his loyal aides and allies with knighthoods and other honours, a political tradition for former prime ministers that drew cries of cronyism from opponents to the ousted leader. Johnson’s dramatic exit is the latest but perhaps not the final chapter in a career of extremes. The wrinkled, Latin populist with a mop of blonde hair held important posts, including mayor of London, but also spent periods on the fringes of politics before Britain’s exit from the European Union. propels him to the top. Johnson’s bullish boost helped persuade 52% of Britons to vote to leave the EU, and he was elected prime minister in 2019 on a vow to get Brexit done. He was less suited to the hard work of governing, and the pandemic that landed Johnson in intensive care with COVID-19 was a major challenge. Johnson’s government has been applauded for its rapid rollout of vaccines, but the UK also had one of the highest coronavirus death rates in Europe and some of the longest lockdowns. The straw that broke the camel’s back came when details emerged of parties being held at Johnsons Downing Street office and home while the country was in lockdown. Partygate caused outrage and eventually pushed the Conservative Party to oust its victorious but erratic leader. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party, responded to Johnson’s resignation with: enough is enough. The British public is fed up with this endless Tory soap opera played at their expense,” she said.

