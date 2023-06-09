Turns out it’s President Joko Widodo’s favorite tourist spot





NEWSPAPER FLOWERS | NEWS – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is known for his habit of visiting various tourist attractions. The aim is to follow the development of local tourist attractions.

some of which turned out to be his favorite tourist spots. Here are Jokowi’s favorite tourist sites: Read also: So exciting!! Desta and Natasha go on vacation in Bali as a world tourist destination on a small island 1. Rinca Island

Jokowi’s first favorite tourist spot is Rinca Island. This island is located near Komodo Island, east of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. Here live different types of animals such as dragons, wild pigs, buffaloes and birds.

President Jokowi visited this island on July 11, 2019 during his working visit to East Nusa Tenggara. Here he reviewed the existing facilities to support tourist activities.

He wants to develop Komodo National Park into a high-end segmented tourist area. Also Read: Why Does Labuan Bajo Have a Promising Tourism Prima Donna in the Future? 2. Mandalika

One of the most accelerated tourist areas is the Mandalika area in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Apart from the fact that the beaches and natural landscapes can attract many local and foreign tourists, a MotoGP circuit will be built in this area which is expected to be completed in 2020. President Jokowi has visited this region on several occasions. Even Jokowi expressed his admiration for the natural charm of the Mandalika which he described in his personal vlog in October 2017. Jokowi hopes that the Mandalika region will become one of the main tourist areas in Indonesia. Also Read: The Global Tourism Potential of Ora Beach 3. Raja Ampat

The Raja Ampat Islands are a series of four adjacent island groups located in the western part of New Guinea’s Bird’s Head Island.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurnalflores.co.id/news/7769085893/ternyata-ini-tempat-wisata-faforit-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos