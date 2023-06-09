Donald Trump is in his most serious legal troubles yet





IT’S NOT every day that a former US president faces a federal indictment. Donald Trump became the first to earn this ignominious honor on June 9 when the Department of Justice (DoJ) unveiled a series of federal charges, the culmination of a 16-month investigation into the removal of classified documents from the White House after the departure of Mr. Trump. Washington, DC, in January 2021.

Details of the indictment were released in a 49-page document. The allegations are staggering. Prosecutors say Mr. Trump stored sensitive documents, including those relating to national security matters, in boxes in a remarkably disorderly and irresponsible manner. They were found strewn about various corners of Mar-a-Lago, the former estate of Florida presidents, including a shower stall, bathroom, office, bedroom, and most ostensibly the scene of a ballroom in which events and gatherings took place. Mr. Trump’s lawyers had argued that the documents were all kept in a storage room.

The documents were seized last August, when FBI investigators executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to recover highly classified documents that Mr. Trump had not returned, despite a series of requests. The extraordinary action suggests Mr Trump’s hubris may be to blame for his new headache. A significant defense Mr. Trump offered at the time that he had the power as president to declassify documents by fiatis contradicts a 2021 audio recording, obtained by prosecutors, in which he appears to recognize that some files in his hands were still classified. It totally wins my case, you know, except it’s like a highly classified secret. It’s secret information, he told two writers working on a book about an assistant. Mr. Trump seemed to understand the situation clearly: as president, he said, I could have declassified now, I can’t.

The DoJ has long instructed that prosecutors avoid investigating or indicting candidates for public office in the run-up to an election, lest it undermine public confidence in the rule of law. In 2022, Merrick Garland, the attorney general, told his department to be especially sensitive to safeguarding the department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and impartiality. So he appointed an independent special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee two investigations involving Mr. Trump: his handling of classified documents; and his role in the violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Failure to secure a conviction would be a serious embarrassment to Mr. Smith and the department. Mr Trump and his supporters say the indictment is just the latest iteration of a witch hunt undertaken by an armed deep state. Sowing mistrust, he is already pointing out that classified documents have been removed from the homes of President Joe Biden and Mike Pence, his former vice president and now rival in the Republican primary.

The charges outlined in the indictment, all of which carry lengthy prison sentences, include possessing classified documents without permission and possibly sharing them with others; conspiring to obstruct justice by resisting demands for the return of documents; pressuring individuals to refuse to testify against him or to make things up; hiding documents and making false statements. In all, Mr. Smith brings 37 counts against Mr. Trump under federal criminal laws, including the Espionage Act, a law enacted in 1917 during World War I.

The scene in Miami, where Mr. Trump will be arraigned on June 13, will be familiar to those who saw him appear in New York court less than three months ago on state charges related to his alleged silent payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who says she went on a date with him. The former president will again plead not guilty, be released on bail and be released pending a trial date in several months. He will be the first person in American history to have criminal proceedings before a federal judge, Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed to the bench.

Despite the extraordinary spectacle of a former president dragged into a federal courtroom, the political consequences are rather predictable. This is, after all, neither the first time that Mr. Trump has been the subject of a judicial investigation, nor the first time that he has been indicted. As before, the Republican Party appears to be united in his defense even as some vie with him for the presidential nomination in 2024. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and his most serious rival, felt compelled to come to his defense . The militarization of federal law enforcement poses a deadly threat to a free society, he tweeted. What we see today is a justice system where the scales are weighted, said Tim Scott, a senator from South Carolina, who is also seeking the nomination. (Both candidates made the remarks before they knew what the indictment said.)

Eight years of Trumpism have warped the Republican Party so much that an onslaught of indictments and lawsuits could help the former president secure the nomination, rather than hurt him. The idea that the president may have broken the law and could be fairly prosecuted for it is heretical; the price of thinking it out loud always seems to be excommunication. If the party were willing to forgive him for his actions that led to the Capitol attack, it’s hard to imagine what could shatter the allegiance of his supporters. cash payments.

Keeping highly classified documents and deceiving federal agents who wanted to secure them is a new level of wrongdoing and may put Mr. Trump in greater legal danger than other cases, but the base of former presidents may be indifferent to any accusations. against their political hero.

Local Georgia prosecutors could add a plot to overturn the election process to Mr. Trump’s litany of accusations. The trials and court dates will recur throughout the presidential primary, drawing sympathy from voters and forcing opponents of his own party to spend less time attacking him and more condemning the alleged persecution. The criminal trial in New York begins March 25, 2024, meaning it will eclipse the critical first two months of the primary season.

There is no doubt, however, that Mr. Trump’s most recent and serious legal exposure is jeopardizing his chances of retaking the White House. Although the slowness of US courts means it is extremely unlikely Mr Trump will be in a jail cell until November 2024, the looming indictments that helped him in the primary would be liabilities in an election rematch general against Mr. Biden. Moderate voters already alienated by Mr. Trump’s conduct in office (and the Republican campaign to restrict abortion) would have little reason to see him as the safest and sanest candidate as he s is committed to purging the deep state of its persecutors.

