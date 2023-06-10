- Johnson attacks lockdown party committee and Prime Minister Sunak
- He said the committee was determined to find him guilty
- Resignation plunges Tories into further turmoil
- Labor says public is fed up with ‘Tory soap opera’
Decrying the “witch hunt”, Boris Johnson resigns from the British Parliament
LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) – Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson abruptly resigned as an MP on Friday in a furious protest against lawmakers investigating his behavior, reopening deep divisions within the ruling Conservative Party ahead of the general elections scheduled for next year.
Johnson had been investigated by a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled the House of Commons about the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Johnson received a confidential letter from the committee, he accused lawmakers investigating him of acting like a “kangaroo court” and being determined to end his political career.
Accusing the committee of mounting a “political blockbuster job”, Johnson said in a statement: “I am kicked out by a small handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims.”
Parliament’s Privileges Committee – the main disciplinary body for lawmakers – had the power to recommend Johnson’s suspension from Parliament. If the suspension lasts more than 10 days, voters in his constituency could have demanded that he stand for re-election to continue as their representative.
Johnson hinted he could return to politics, saying he was leaving Parliament “for now”.
But the decision to quit could be the end of his 22-year political career, where he rose from parliament to mayor of London and then built a profile that tipped the scales of the 2016 EU referendum in favor of Brexit.
Johnson, whose premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over lockdown parties breaking COVID rules at his office and Downing Street residence, said that the committee had not found “the slightest evidence” against him.
“I’m not the only one who thinks a witch hunt is underway to get revenge on Brexit and ultimately overturn the 2016 referendum result,” he said. “My withdrawal is the necessary first step, and I believe there has been a concerted attempt to achieve this.”
The inquiry is chaired by a senior Labor Party official, but the majority of lawmakers on the committee are Tories.
The committee said it will meet on Monday to conclude its investigation and release its report shortly. A spokesman for the committee said Johnson had “challenged the integrity” of parliament with his resignation statement.
ATTACK ON SUNAK
The resignation will trigger a by-election in his west London constituency. It is the second in a day for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after Johnson ally Nadine Dorries announced she would step down.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, said: ‘The British public is sick of this endless Tory soap opera played at their expense.
Johnson came to power nearly four years ago, promising to deliver Brexit and save it from the bitter wrangling that followed the 2016 referendum. He ignored concerns from some Tory colleagues that his narcissism, inability to dealing with details and his reputation for deception meant he was unsuited.
Some conservatives enthusiastically supported the former journalist, while others, despite reservations, backed him because he was able to win over a part of the electorate that usually rejected their party.
This was confirmed in the December 2019 elections. But his administration’s combative and often chaotic approach to government and the scandals have exhausted the goodwill of many of its lawmakers. Opinion polls show that he is no longer popular with the general public.
Johnson used his resignation statement Friday to launch an attack on Sunak’s premiership, whom he blames in part for ending his government. The men, who have worked closely together during the pandemic, have had a feud since Sunak resigned as finance minister last summer to protest Johnson’s leadership.
“When I left office last year, the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now widened considerably,” he said.
“Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do.”
Editing by David Milliken and Daniel Wallis
