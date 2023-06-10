Accusations are damning, experts say





Donald Trump has become the first US president, former or not, to be charged with federal criminal charges.

The 37-count indictment against him was released on Friday afternoon, a day after Trump was charged in the case in U.S. District Court in Miami.

“Today an indictment was released charging Donald J. Trump with criminal violations of our national security laws and participation in a conspiracy to obstruct justice,” Special Counsel Jack said. Smith in brief remarks on Friday. “I urge everyone to read it in its entirety to understand the scope and gravity of the crimes charged.”

He added, “The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people.”

Thirty-one counts accuse Trump of willfully withholding national defense information, a violation of the Espionage Act. The other six allege that Trump made false statements, withheld documents from investigators, obstructed justice and conspired to do these things.

Trump, the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination next year, is scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. He is still set to host a fundraiser for his birthday eve in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, the Trump campaign confirmed to NBC News.

Trump had kept tons of classified documents in boxes at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in South Florida until federal agents raided it last year and seized the files.

The ex-president said he was innocent and called the case a hoax.

Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty, appearing on NBC Friday morning, said Trump was ready for a battle. “He’s a fighter, and he’s going to come out swinging, and he’ll be fine,” Trusty said. “He’s not afraid of that thing.” Hours later, in a shocking turn of events, Trusty and another team attorney, John Rowley, resigned from the case.

Smith said he would seek a “speedy” trial for Trump. The special counsel investigated Trump’s removal of classified White House documents after he left office, as well as apparent efforts by Trump and his aides to potentially thwart the government’s investigation.

This is the second time Trump has been indicted. Earlier this year, a grand jury in New York indicted Trump on state charges for allegedly falsifying business documents related to silent money payments to women who said they had sex dates with him. .

Trump also faces two other criminal investigations: Smith’s investigation into the January 6, 2021 pro-Trump riot at the United States Capitol, and an investigation in Georgia into whether he attempted to interfere with the presidential election in that state.

Key positions:

CNBC’s Chelsey Cox, Rohan Goswami and Amanda Macias also contributed to this live blog.

