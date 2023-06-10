brave,” say activists and friends on Khalid’s 1,000th day in jail

As Umar Khalid, rights activist and PhD graduate from Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), completes 1,000 days of incarceration under the draconian UAPA, concerned citizens, activists, his friends and his family gathered today at the Press Club of India to commemorate and remember the struggles for social justice.

Khalid, who was arrested on September 13, 2020, is being prosecuted under the Terrorism Act, UAPA, in a conspiracy case that places blame for the 2020 anti-Muslim pogrom in Delhi on Muslim militants. Khalid has been targeted for leading peaceful protests against the discriminatory Citizens Amendment Act (CAA).

The event focused on a discussion around democracy, dissent and censorship.

The rally was attended and addressed by several notable personalities including RJD MP Manoj Jha, Umar Khalids SQR father Ilyas, renowned academic Prabhat Patnaik, senior journalist Ravish Kumar, Supreme Court lawyer Shahrukh Alam and moderated by activist and author Gurmehar Kaur.

Sneak peeks of today’s meeting at the Press Club!

“Dissidence, democracy and censorship” 1000 days of incarceration of Umar Khalid#1000daysof injustice pic.twitter.com/gSX287WNcN — banojyotsna … (@banojyotsna) June 9, 2023

It is with great disappointment that a very talented and accomplished student with a PhD was unfairly branded as anti-national by the state, aided by submissive media, Ravish Kumar said.

He went on to say: Despite Khalid’s prolonged incarceration for a thousand days, the strong turnout at the rally means he has not been forgotten and is deeply ingrained in public memory and his fight is alive in the your efforts.

Kumar said that Khalid remained deprived of bail throughout this long period, despite the emphasis by many former justices and even the Supreme Court on respecting the fundamental principle of personal liberty for an accused individual comes to him as disappointment.

Several international and national bodies, including the United Nations, have called the Delhi police’s investigation into Khalid and other Muslim activists bogus and an attempt to silence dissent.

Kumar pointed out that there will come a time when one night the conscience of the judiciary will wake up and realize that the hands of the law are not only long but also painted with blood when misused by politicians and the government. State.

Kumar said if the government only reads Umar Khalids Ph.D. then they will know what kind of person Khalid is and what kind of ideas and thoughts he has.

Lawyer Shahrukh Alam, a Supreme Court lawyer, mentioned that there was an attempt by the state to cancel this event, as the organizers received a notice from the police saying: There is an entrance discreet about the disturbing state of law and order in relation to this event.

Mocking the authorities’ attempted cancellation, she said: We are the mothers of all democracies and we understand very well the coercion and pressure that the police officer must exert to send this notice.

She added: There have been multiple hate speeches against Muslims, countless mahapanchayats and dharamsansads inciting violence across the country, but apparently no action has been taken against those who organize such events, despite constant reminders from the Supreme Court.

Apparently, only dissent will disrupt the law and order situation in this country, Alam said.

Umar Khalid’s father and chairman of the Welfare Party of India, SQR Ilyas asked: Where will we go if parliament and the judiciary fail us?

Ilyas accused the authorities and the police of deliberately pushing for his imprisonment. He said: So far nothing has been found against him, but the court and the police are using useless arguments to prolong his prosecution.

He stressed that this commemoration is for every political prisoner who has sought to hold the government accountable for their actions, draconian and discriminatory laws.

He added: We take this time of incarceration as a learning time. Umar uses his time even inside the prison, as he never misses an opportunity to read and learn.

Umar dreamed of India and he is working on the idea of ​​the India he believes in, an India where everyone lives freely, no one sleeps without food, an India where no one lives in the open. We all believe in the same idea of ​​India, said Ilyas.

Bail is a rule and jail is an exception, but it seems that has reversed now. Dissent is more like a crime than the essence of a democracy, he concluded.

Manoj Jha, MP for Rashtriya Janta Dal, spoke at length on democracy and dissent; why it is important to save it now.

He said: Democracy is not just about elections, as our Minister of External Affairs thinks. Democracy is a matter of institutions and how our institutions operate, whether judicial, executive, legislative or media.

It’s all about national security, but the truth is, you as the establishment are insecure, Jha said.

I have never seen such a cowardly and insecure prime minister in the history of India, Jha added.

Professor Jha went on to say: Like everything else, this diet also has an expiry date and I believe that expiry date is near, especially when this establishment has nothing to do with human feeling and the spell.

These thousand days are of resistance, civil liberties, civil rights, human rights and in memory of the resistance of our political prisoners who fight in prisons. Do not fight on the promise of political parties, he added.

Khalid is charged under FIR 59/2020 with offenses under the IPC, the Weapons Act 1967 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Charges include, but are not limited to, rioting (IPC Sec. 147), rioting with a deadly weapon (IPC Sec. 148), murder (IPC Sec. 302), attempted murder (IPC Sec. 307 IPC), sedition (Sec. 124A IPC), encouraging enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and committing acts prejudicial to the maintaining harmony (Sec. 153A IPC), illegal activities (Sec. acts of terrorism (s. 16 UAPA), raising funds for terrorist acts (s. 17 UAPA) and conspiracy (s. 18 UAPA).

On April 15, 2021, a court in Delhi granted Khalid bail. Khalid, however, was forced to remain in prison in light of other draconian charges against him.

Over the past 1,000 days, Umar Khalid, who is currently awaiting trial, has spent the majority of his time in jail, with the exception of a week. During this period, he was granted seven days’ bail to attend his sister’s wedding, having already spent more than 800 days in prison.