Xi hails work of border defense forces





President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the important remarks after reviewing China’s border management and control and the development of its border troops in the region on Friday. Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. . [LI GANG / XINHUA]

President Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen the comprehensive development of the country’s border troops, strengthen the capacity for border defense and control, and strive to forge a “great wall of steel” to protect the borders of China. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday as he reviewed China’s border management and control and the development of its border troops in China. Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. He listened to briefings from the People’s Liberation Army Northern Theater Command, the PLA Ground Force, the Border Defense Brigade stationed in Inner Mongolia and the Inner Mongolia Military Zone Command. Xi hailed the long-standing role played by the region’s border defense forces in building a strong security barrier on the northern border of the motherland. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China’s border troops have strengthened their training and combat readiness, resolutely safeguarded security and stability in border areas, and effectively safeguarded sovereignty, security and development interests. of the nation, he said. He stressed the importance of border regions in national governance, saying border defense is a major issue related to China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, reform, development and stability. Xi stressed the importance of strengthening the military ideologically and politically and making persistent efforts to use the Party’s innovative theories to build unity and strengthen the armed forces. He called on the country’s border troops to focus on their missions and tasks by strengthening their training and combat readiness, improving their combat capability and adapting to the changing nature of warfare. The ability to use information technology for border defense and control needs to be enhanced, and more work needs to be done to transform border patrol methods and improve border control efficiency, said the president. He called on the border troops to ensure the rule of law and strict military discipline, to adopt innovative approaches in education and management and to do a good job in carrying out their routine tasks and base. Basic officer training needs to be strengthened and more work needs to be done to train professional and talented border troops, he said. The president also highlighted the hard work faced by border defense officers and soldiers, saying authorities at different levels must actively resolve their practical difficulties.

