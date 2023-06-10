Former President Donald Trump has been charged. Here’s what you need to know.





Donald Trump’s indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate poses the most serious legal danger to Trump yet, coming less than three months after he was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Here’s a look at the charges, the special advocates’ investigation, and how Trump’s case differs from other politicians known to be in possession of classified documents:

WHAT ARE THE FEES?

Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed on Friday. The charges include counts of withholding classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.

Trump is accused of keeping documents related to US nuclear weapons and a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, as well as documents from White House intelligence briefings, some of which detail states’ military capabilities United States and other countries, according to the indictment. . Prosecutors alleged that Trump showed the documents to people who did not have security clearance to review them and then tried to conceal documents from his own lawyers as they sought to comply with federal demands for find and return documents.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

After leaving office in 2021, the former president showed someone working for his political action committee a map detailing a military operation in a foreign country, prosecutors said in the document. On another occasion that year, Trump showed a writer, an editor and two of his aides, none of whom had security clearance, a military attack plan.

HOW DOES TRUMP REACT?

Trump, on his Truth Social app on Thursday, called his indictment DARK DAY for the United States of America. In a video message, he said: “I am innocent and we will prove it very, very strongly and hopefully very quickly. Within 20 minutes of the news breaking, his 2024 presidential campaign sent out a fundraising missive asking for financial support.

He continued to talk about it on social media on Friday, lashing out at the special counsel who investigated the case, seeking to blame President Joe Biden, calling the investigation a WITCH HUNT and saying, I had nothing to hide, and neither do I now. .

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The Justice Department released the indictment on Friday, the first time the department has confirmed Trump was charged with a crime. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who filed the charges, made his first public statement on Friday afternoon, saying in brief remarks to reporters in Washington that the country had one set of laws and they applied to everything. the world. He said prosecutors would seek a speedy trial.

Trump is due in court Tuesday in South Florida. It was not immediately clear what the procedure would look like.

When he was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney in the New York case, Trump surrendered to authorities, where he was booked behind closed doors and appeared in the courtroom, seated with his lawyers at the defense table.

The Florida case was initially assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump and who had previously granted his request for an independent arbitrator to review documents obtained during an FBI search in his estate in Florida.

HOW DID THIS CASE ARISE?

National Archives and Records Administration officials contacted Trump officials in the spring of 2021 when they realized important documents from his tenure were missing.

According to the Presidential Records Act, White House records are considered the property of the US government and must be retained.

A Trump representative told the National Archives in December 2021 that presidential records were found at Mar-a-Lago. In January 2022, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida home, later telling Justice Department officials they contained many classified documents.

In May, the FBI and the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession. Investigators who went to visit the property weeks later to retrieve the records received about three dozen documents and an affidavit from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested information had been returned.

But this claim turned out to be false. Armed with a search warrant, federal officials returned to Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized more than 33 boxes and containers totaling 11,000 documents from a storage room and office, including 100 classified documents.

A total of about 300 documents with classification marks, some at the top secret level, have been recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021.

HOW DID A SPECIAL ADVISOR GET INVOLVED?

Last year, US Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor with experience investigating public corruption, to lead investigations into the presence of classified documents in Trump’s estate in Florida, as well as key aspects of a separate investigation involving the January 6, 2021, insurgency and efforts to void the 2020 election.

Smiths’ nomination was an acknowledgment by Garland of the politics involved in an investigation of a former president and current White House candidate. Garland himself was selected by Democratic President Joe Biden, whom Trump is seeking to challenge for the White House in 2024.

Special advocates are appointed in cases where the Department of Justice perceives itself to have a conflict or when it is deemed in the public interest to bring in someone outside of government and take responsibility for a case.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, a special advocate must have a reputation for integrity and impartial decision-making, as well as an informed understanding of criminal law and Department of Justice policies.

DID BIDEN AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE ALSO CLASSIFY DOCUMENTS?

Yes, but the circumstances of their cases are very different from those involving Trump.

After classified documents were found at the Bidens think tank and at Pences Indiana’s home, their attorneys notified authorities and quickly arranged for their release. They also authorized further searches by federal authorities to search for additional records.

There is no indication that either knew of the existence of the documents before they were discovered, and no evidence has so far emerged that Biden or Pence sought to cover up the discoveries. . This is important because the Department of Justice historically seeks the will to decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

A special counsel was appointed earlier this year to investigate how the classified documents ended up at Bidens Delaware home and former office. But even if the Justice Department were to conclude that the Bidens case could be prosecuted based on the evidence, its Office of Legal Counsel concluded that a president is immune from prosecution while in office.

As for Pence, the Justice Department informed its legal team earlier this month that it would not pursue criminal charges against him for his manipulation of the documents.

DOES A FEDERAL INCHARGE PREVENT TRUMP FROM RUNNING?

No. Neither the indictment itself nor a conviction would prevent Trump from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

And as the New York case showed, criminal charges have always been a boon to his fundraising. The campaign announced that it had raised more than $4 million within 24 hours of the release of that indictment, far shattering its previous record following the FBI’s raid of the Trumps Mar-a-Lago club.

HOW ARE TRUMPS’ REPUBLICAN RIVALS REACTING TO THE NEWS?

Many of Trump’s challengers for the GOP nomination came to his defense after the indictment was announced.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival for the 2024 nomination, accused the Justice Department of political bias in indicting the former president.

The militarization of federal law enforcement poses a deadly threat to a free society, DeSantis tweeted. We have witnessed for years an unequal application of the law according to political affiliation.

He asked why the Justice Department had been so zealous in bringing charges against Trump and so passive in prosecuting former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton or Bidens’ son Hunter.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Friday, former Vice President Pence said he was deeply troubled to see the indictment because he believed it would further divide the nation. He also called on Garland to make the indictment public as soon as possible.

You need to get up and tell us why it was necessary before sunset today, Pence said.

Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, also denounced the indictment, saying: This is not how justice should be pursued in our country.

The American people are exhausted by prosecutorial overbreadth, double standards and vendetta politics, she said on Friday. It’s time to move beyond the endless drama and distractions.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Thursday he believes the scales of court systems are weighted by politics. In America, every person is presumed innocent, not guilty, Scott said on Fox News, denouncing the Justice Department’s weaponization of the former president.

Biotech entrepreneur and anti-revival activist Vivek Ramaswamy said the federal case was part of an affront to every citizen. Reiterating his comments that he would forgive Trump, Ramaswamy called it hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden over his own classified documents dossier.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who called on Trump to drop out of the race after charges were filed in New York, said the federal indictment marks a sad day for our country and reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect office and end his campaign.

