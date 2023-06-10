



The Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian president Vladimir Poutine have long sought to present an image of solid allies, committed to a partnership aimed at countering the world domination of the United States. However, persistent rumors of Putin’s declining health and the possibility of a coup raised questions about the sustainability of this friendship. “without limits” in the eyes of Xi Jinping. It seems that the Chinese president may not be so convinced that this alliance will last forever. Faced with these uncertainties, Xi Jinping has reportedly already begun to explore other options and forge closer ties with Putin’s potential successors. According Anders Ravineeconomist and senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, Xi seems cultivate special relations with the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin. At the April summit, where Xi Jinping visited Putin in Moscow, he had a rare face-to-face meeting with Mishustinwhich was noted by slund. This meeting testifies to the growing importance that Xi attaches to Mishustin and can be interpreted as an attempt to strengthen ties between China and Russia beyond the personal relationship between Xi and Putin. In May, Chinese Premier Li Qiang invited Mishustin to China, where he was received at the Great Hall of the People, once again going beyond ordinary Chinese and Russian protocol. This official visit underscores Xi’s efforts to forge a closer relationship with the Russian prime minister and potentially establish strong ties with him should the need arise. These actions of Xi Jinping clearly indicate that he is creating a plan B in case Putin disappears or is deposed. By approaching Mishustin, Xi seeks to preserve the relationship between China and Russia, while ensuring that Chinese interests are protected in the event of political change in Russia. In recent years, the relationship between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin has been closely nurtured. The two leaders sought to present an image of strong allies and forged a strategic partnership to confront the world domination of the United States. Their “limitless” friendship was highlighted, reinforced by official visits and regular meetings. The two countries have also cooperated closely in areas such as energy, defense and foreign policy.

