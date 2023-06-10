Arvind Kejriwal applies for Gujarat HC command exam, says PM Modis degree is not available on university website





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal applied to the Gujarat High Court for a review of its order in March, where it allowed a petition from the University of Gujarat and quash and rescind a Central Information Commission (CIC) order who had directed the university towards search for information on the degrees of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Court of Justice Biren Vaishnav admitted the case on Friday and handed down a decision to the respondent of University of Gujarat, Union of India, Chief Information Commissioner and then Commissioner of CIC, Professor M Sridhar Acharyulu, who had issued the order. The court is expected to take up the case for a hearing on June 30. The petition for review filed by Kejriwal notes that although the court recorded that the PM Modis degree is available on the university’s website following submissions to that effect by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the university, after an analysis of said website… (it) turns out that said diploma is not available, but a document called OR (Office Register) appears. Pointing out that even said OU appears cryptic and without an authority seal or signature, its verification is impossible, the petition states. Kejriwal argued in his motion that posting the degree on the university’s official website is considered the preliminary and primary ground for seeking a review of the courts’ earlier order. It was further argued that with the non-availability of the degree on the website, the judgment therefore suffers from the apparent error on reading the record and allowing them would lead to a dysfunction of justice. Pointing out that Mehta only argued orally on the day of the hearing, also for the first time, that the diploma was available on the website, Kejriwal argued that he therefore had no opportunity to check the oral presentation and that OR could not be considered a degree as claimed by the university. Kejriwal also challenged the cost of Rs 25,000 imposed on him by the court for persisting in the PM Modis degree issue, in his petition for review. Arguing that the Grievor did not file any request for information and only wrote a letter in April 2016 in response to a letter from CIC, Kejriwal added that he never asked CIC to treat him as an applicant for the purposes of said information. , and that CIC had instead resumed the suo motu procedure. Kejriwal requested a review of the judgment and a stay of implementation, operation and execution of the verdict until the final decision.

