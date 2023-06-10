Ready! Jokowi to issue presidential regulation banning sale of imported second-hand clothes





DRAWING. The sale of used clothes imported domestically will be banned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie IMPORT OF RICE –JAKARTA. The sale of used clothes imported domestically will be banned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The ban will be contained in a presidential regulation (Perpres). This was conveyed by the Acting Task Force (PLT) of the General Directorate of Consumer Protection and Trade Order (PKTN) of the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) Moga Simatupang. “It is still being finalized with regard to the draft presidential regulation on goods controlled and prohibited from internal trade, the process has reached the Secretariat of State but there are still points that are still being corrected by several ministries/agencies,” Moga said while meeting at Keroncong Industrial Zone, Tangerang City, Friday (06/09/2023). Moga said currently the government still gives concessions to traders to spend on imported second-hand clothing stocks. He said traders who have not yet received a replacement product from imported used clothing can call the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs’ hotline or complaints channel, namely 08111451587 or 1500-587. “The Ministry of SMEs has set up a hotline, it remains only to contact the Ministry of Cooperatives. And a meeting took place some time ago between traders Pasar Senen and Gedebage and the Ministry of Cooperatives”, did he declare. Read also : Government prohibits entry of imported second-hand clothes, traders begin to have difficulty getting supplies In addition, Moga said, the government always monitors the import of used clothes at the border post by cooperating with customs and excise. “Customs always destroys it at the port. There’s customs. If we’re at the border post, surveillance. I can’t enter the port because it’s arranged,” he said. Earlier, the President of the Imported Clothing Traders Association of Indonesia (HPPII), Effendy, revealed that so far second-hand clothing traders have not benefited from the government’s promise of a solution for traders of imported second-hand clothes. “Lies, just false promises. The government gave us no alternative after meeting us at the Senen market. In fact, they are still arrested. Yesterday the last one was arrested in Medan, there were about 120 quintals “, Effendy said. during a demonstration at the Ministry of Commerce, Tuesday (06/06/2023). Read also : Claims to have deterrent effect, Ministry of Commerce again destroys illegally imported second-hand clothes Moreover, he said, the stock of used clothes in the Senen market is dwindling. Many traders are also screaming because they don’t know what to sell after the warehouse stock is empty in the next few months. Effendy also said that the goods sold at Senen Market were no longer of new quality but of inferior quality. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Get ready, Jokowi will ban the sale of imported second-hand clothes“

Author: Haryanti Puspa Sari

Publisher: Yoga Sukmana Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to present useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used to make purchases at HAPPY store.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://industri.kontan.co.id/news/bersiap-jokowi-bakal-terbitkan-perpres-yang-melarang-penjualan-pakaian-bekas-impor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos