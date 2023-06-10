Foreign investors have sold large amounts of Chinese assets, and investing money there will only become more risky





Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Foreign investors have been selling Chinese securities for two years, the Atlantic Council said.

President Xi Jinping’s policies and growing geopolitical tensions helped spur the retreat.

“Placing money in China is going to get riskier, and risk reduction will only become more mainstream.” According to a report from Atlantic Council. Talk of China’s “risk reduction” has been all the rage lately, especially as geopolitical tensions rise and the post-COVID economic rebound has started to lose momentum. “But foreign fund managers have already trumped politics: they have sold large amounts of securities over the past two years in response to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s policies and rising US-China tensions,” wrote Jeremy Mark, a senior official. member of the Center for Geoeconomics of the Atlantic Council. In fact, international institutional investors have sold $148 billion net of Chinese bonds since the start of 2022, and Chinese equities have seen steep declines, especially on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges, a- he declared. Separate reports have also shown that foreign investors sell chinese stocks at a faster pace. And a former IMF official predicted China’s economy is likely heading for a so-called lost decade. Mark said this shift in market sentiment underscores how risk reduction is as much about results as it is about diplomacy. “And that doesn’t bode well for China amid growing concerns about the country’s economic prospects,” he added. Besides China’s weak rebound from zero-COVID policies, Mark listed long-term structural challenges facing the economy, including a rapidly aging workforce, low productivity, widening inequality and a crisis. massive real estate. The story continues Granted, China doesn’t need foreign capital as much as it did a generation ago, but investors’ reluctance to “ripple through the economy over time”, he warned. Fund managers are concerned about Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on companies, including Western companies, Mark said. “The bottom line for many overseas fund managers is that the risk of investing in Chinese stocks has skyrocketed over the past year and returns have not kept pace,” he said. , adding that many large institutions have stopped buying Chinese assets altogether and are moving on. capital to places like India. Meanwhile, the United States is enforcing measures to counter China’s ability to develop sensitive technologies, and China is preventing its companies from launching IPOs overseas. Mark acknowledged Chinese efforts to bring some investment back overseas, but foreign capital flows are expected to continue to decline, especially with new US restrictions on the horizon. Already, American-led private equity investment in China fell 76% last year. “Combined with the Biden administration’s recent restrictions on sales of advanced semiconductors and cutting-edge chipmaking equipment to China, the message to all classes of investors will be clear: put money in China is going to get more risky, and risk reduction is only going to get more commonplace,” he concluded. Read the original article at Business Intern

