Over 100 leaders, who quit Imran Khans PTI, form new party allegedly backed by military





Dozens of disgruntled leaders who quit the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is facing repression by the ruling establishment, have formed a new political party allegedly backed by the powerful military.

Khan’s old friend and sugar tycoon Jahangir Khan Tareen, who leads 100 former PTI workers who left the party following the May 9 attacks on military installations, announced the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party in Lahore.

He also said the party will fight in the next general election to be held in October.

We have come today to lay the foundations for a new party ‘Istehkam Pakistan’, Tareen said, Express Tribune newspaper reports.

Today we pledge that we will play our leading role in ridding Pakistan of this current quagmire, he said.

Tareen had played a major role in forming the government led by Imran Khan in 2018. But he parted ways with Khan after a money laundering case was filed against him during PTI’s tenure.

Is this the end of the road for Imran Khan?

We came together on a platform to make joint efforts to pull the country out of this quagmire, said Tareen, who was disqualified for life after the Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he had been convicted of assets beyond means.

Our party will be the party of the common man. We will strive to realize the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam (Pakistani founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah) and the dreams of Allama Iqbal, he added.

“The country needs a new leadership”

He said the country needs strong political leadership that can solve all current problems, including social and economic ones.

He also condemned the May 9 riots calling for the conviction of the culprits, failing which the houses of political opponents will be attacked in the future.

He said the country needs a new political leadership that can give hope and enthuse the young people who have lost hope in the current political system.

Several former Khan aides including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and others reportedly met Tareen before the official announcement of the new party.

More than 130 leaders have left the PTI

More than 130 leaders and former lawmakers left the PTI in response to what Khan said was military pressure to keep him out of politics.

Notably, some of them had announced a temporary sabbatical from politics while leaving the PTI following the May 9 unrest.

But it seems that their sabbatical ended earlier than expected as some of them officially entered the new political camp.

Only a handful of PTI leaders are believed to be left backing Khan amid ongoing efforts to fracture the PTI.

(With agency contributions)

