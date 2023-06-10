PM Modi’s visit to US will set new benchmarks for bilateral relations Big announcements expected, says Pentagon Joe Biden, first lady invites PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral relations, the Pentagon says. Major announcements related to defense industrial cooperation and strengthening India’s indigenous military base are expected to be made during the meeting, he added. Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will begin on June 22. During the four-day visit, the US president and first lady will host a state dinner for the prime minister, news agency PTI reported.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner, during a panel discussion at the Center for New American Security on Thursday, said: “When Prime Minister Modi comes here to Washington for a state visit later in the month, I believe it will be a historic visit setting new benchmarks for the relationship. I think (the visit) will be seen as similar to how the Japan Two plus Two earlier this year was a pivotal moment in the relationship. People will regard this visit by Prime Minister Modi as a real stepping stone for US-India relations.

He said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to India was aimed at advancing a number of bilateral issues and preparing the ground for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington by finalizing some agreements and initiatives on which the two countries are working. PTI quoted him as saying, “Among the priorities is a clear strategic alignment around the issue of co-development and co-production between the US and India on the defense side. It is a priority for Prime Minister Modi to strengthen India’s indigenous defense industrial base, as well as to advance military modernization.

To bolster technology cooperation between the United States and India, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NSA Ajit Doval launched an Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) in January. There is a very strong defense component to iCET that both nations seek to advance, PTI reported.

Ratner added: “I know there have been efforts in this direction in the past. Sometimes there is skepticism, is it going to be real this time? And my answer is I think all the signs are pointing to yes it’s going to be real and we’re going to have some very big historic and exciting announcements following the Prime Minister’s visit in terms of particular projects around industrial cooperation of the defense .”

He continued: “We are also improving our operational coordination in a number of different places. Lots of focus on the Indian Ocean, lots of focus on the underwater realm, as well as new areas, space and cyber and new efforts around information sharing. If you look at the development of the US-India relationship, it’s truly amazing how far the relationship has evolved over the past two decades. This is true now more than ever.

Calling Prime Minister Modi’s US visit “historic”, Ratner explained that US-India defense cooperation will be enhanced with PM Modi’s trip to Washington and will further enhance security in Indo. -Peaceful.

A strong partnership between the United States and India is an essential ingredient in realizing this vision. This is what both sides understood: from India’s perspective and from the United States’ perspective, that a closer partnership will be essential to realizing this vision.

Stressing the mutual benefits of the US-India partnership, Ratner stressed the importance of a strong India that can defend its own interests and contribute to regional security through joint defense initiatives. He mentioned the value of an integrated partnership operating in the Indian Ocean, the South China Sea and potentially the Western Pacific. Additionally, a closer alliance with Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and Southeast Asian partners would further serve American interests.

Ratner pointed out that the bilateral defense relationship aims to support India’s military modernization and integrate the two countries’ defense industrial bases through co-production and co-development. This priority is in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision and the common goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.