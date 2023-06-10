Is the IMB for places of worship complicated? The government dismisses SKB 2 ministers. President Joko Widodo warns regional leaders!





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Friday, June 9, 2023 – Joko Widodo, at the National Coordination Meeting of Regional Chiefs and Leadership Communication Forum in Bogor, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, warned Regional Chiefs not to complicate the IMB for places of worship. As the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in the Indonesian Parliament, Jakarta on Monday, June 5, 2023, also said that the IMB for places of worship is now sufficient for a recommendation from the Ministry of Religion. Previously, the government had decided to revoke the SKB of 2 ministers, who claimed to be the culprits, making it difficult to obtain building permits or building permits for places of worship. Read also: By donating photos to PSI, Kaesang sets up campaign billboards! Appearance of support for multiple parties! IDP Uncomfortable? Check It was also mentioned that the Ministry of Religious Affairs is preparing a concept to facilitate the IMB of the place of worship with the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Joint Decree or SKB of 2 Ministers, namely the Minister of Religion and the Minister of Interior, number 9 of 2006 has been issued, which makes it difficult to obtain permits for places of worship. Yaqut Cholil Qomas responds to the continued rise in objections to building places of worship for some religions and forced dissolution when people worship. Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, later said that permits for places of worship could be established with a single recommendation, namely the recommendation of the Ministry of Religion. SKB Minister of Worship and Minister of Interior Minister of Interior Number 9 of 2006, the building permit for a place of worship must receive two recommendations. First of allrecommendation of the ministry of worship Secondrecommendation of the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB). With the new regulations, according to Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, having an IMB for devotees no longer requires pocketing an FKUB recommendation, only using the recommendation from the Ministry of Worship. “The IMB for places of worship is sufficient for the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, contained in the draft presidential regulations that have been proposed to the State Secretariat,” said Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas commented on the SKB government’s dismissal of 2 ministers, which ended up making it more difficult for the IMB to work for places of worship. (Instagram/@gusyaqut)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dio-tv.com/news/5049080009/imb-rumah-ibadah-dipersulit-pemerintah-cabut-skb-2-menteri-presiden-joko-widodo-peringatkan-kepala-daerah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos