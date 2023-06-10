Politics
Boris Johnson resigns as MP: full statement from former Prime Minister | Political news
Boris Johnson has announced he is stepping down as an MP with immediate effect – claiming he is being ‘driven out’ of politics.
On Friday, the former prime minister released a 1,030-word statement announcing his decision to resign as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip – a seat he has held since 2015.
Politics live: Boris Johnson stop saying the privileges committee wants to ‘kick me out of parliament’
Here is his statement in full:
I have received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear – to my astonishment – that they are determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament.
They still haven’t produced any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.
They know full well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I sincerely believed to be true and what I had been instructed to say, like any other minister.
They know that I corrected the file as soon as possible; and they know that I and all the other senior officials and ministers – including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak – believed that we were working together legally.
I have been a Member of Parliament since 2001. I take my responsibilities seriously. I didn’t lie, and I think deep down the committee knows it.
But they deliberately chose to ignore the truth because, from the outset, their aim was not to find out the truth, or to truly understand what I had in mind when I spoke to the Commons.
Their goal from the beginning has been to convict me, regardless of the facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court.
Most of the committee members – especially the chairman – had already made deeply damaging remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence. They should have recused themselves.
In retrospect, it was naïve and confident of me to think that these procedures could be helpful or fair. But I was determined to believe in the system and in justice, and to stand up for what I knew to be the truth.
It is the same faith in the impartiality of our systems that led me to appoint Sue Gray. Clearly my faith has been misplaced.
Of course it suits Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP to do all they can to remove me from parliament.
Unfortunately, as we saw in July last year, some Conservative MPs currently share this view.
I’m not the only one who thinks there’s a witch hunt going on, to get revenge on Brexit and ultimately overturn the 2016 referendum result.
My withdrawal is the necessary first step, and I believe there has been a concerted attempt to achieve this.
I’m afraid I no longer believe it’s a coincidence that Sue Gray – who investigated the rallies in Number 10 – is now the Labor leader’s designated chief of staff.
Nor do I believe it is a coincidence that his supposedly impartial Chief Counsel, Daniel Stilitz KC, turned out to be a staunch Labor Party supporter who repeatedly tweeted personal attacks on me and the government .
When I left office last year, the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. This gap has now widened massively.
Just a few years after winning the largest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat.
Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and faith in what this country can do.
We need to show how we get the most out of Brexit and we need to set an agenda for growth and investment over the next few months.
We need to cut corporate and personal taxes – and not just as pre-election gimmicks – rather than keep raising them.
We must not be afraid of being a truly Conservative government.
Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a free trade agreement with the United States? Why have we sacrificed measures to help people find accommodation or to remove European directives or to promote animal welfare?
We must respect the 2019 manifesto, which was approved by 14 million people. Remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit.
I am now being forced out of Parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the approval of even members of the Conservative Party, let alone the electorate at large.
I believe a dangerous and troubling precedent is being set.
The Conservative Party has time to regain its mojo and ambition and win the next election. I looked forward to providing enthusiastic support as a backbencher. Harriet Harman’s committee decided to make this goal completely untenable.
The committee’s report is riddled with inaccuracies and smacks of bias, but under their absurd and unfair process, I don’t have the formal ability to challenge anything they say.
The Privileges Committee is there to protect the privileges of Parliament. It is very important work. They should not use their powers – which were only very recently designed – to mount what is clearly a political stunt against someone they oppose.
However, it is in no one’s interest for the process initiated by the Committee to continue for another day.
So I have today written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am resigning immediately and calling an immediate by-election.
I’m so sorry to leave my wonderful riding. It was a huge honor to serve them, both as mayor and deputy.
But I am proud that after what is a cumulative stay of 15 years, I have helped deliver among other things a vast new railway on the Elizabeth line and the full funding of a wonderful new state-of-the-art hospital for Hillingdon, where clearance work has already begun.
I also remain immensely proud of all that we have achieved during my time as Prime Minister: getting Brexit done, winning the biggest majority in 40 years and delivering the fastest vaccine deployment of any major European country, as well as as the world’s leading support for Ukraine.
It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but I am mostly baffled and appalled to be expelled, undemocratically, by a commission chaired and managed by Harriet Harman, with such blatant bias.
|
